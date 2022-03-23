Good Morning CaneSport 3.23.22
WHAT’S UP TODAY
The news of this morning? Well it's to some extent also the news of yesterday, with the Canes resuming spring practice after a week off for spring break. We had your news and notes plus videos from the practice field and also talked with coaches Frank Ponce, Kevin Smith, Stephen Field and Alex Mirabal afterward. So be sure to check all that out.
Plus yesterday afternoon we updated a pair of 4-star Alabama defensive line prospects that took a 2-day trip to UM - see the situation with them. And we updated the hero's welcome Cane coaches/staffers gave to other top prospects when they arrived on campus.
New content this morning?
Well, we have quite a bit.
First up is an update on a key QB target UM is chasing hard, Jaden Rashada. He updates where Miami fits into his thinking with the Canes his next visit. We also update the situation with 4-star OLB/DE Caleb Herring. He added a Miami offer last week, pushing his total scholarship number to 31.
Plus we keep up with the basketball team, which is in preparations for the Sweet 16. We talk with Miami Hurricanes signee Danilo Jovanovich for his take on this team and the matchup with Iowa State, a team he's watched closely. And Jim Martz also takes a closer look at where UM's win over Auburn fits into Cane hoops history. So be sure to read that as well.
TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES
Group of 13 top prospects get MVP treatment on Tuesday visit to UM
The Miami Hurricanes are striving to become champions. And the new staff is certainly showing recruits that championship vibe when they visit UM.
4-star Alabama teammates take 2-day Cane visit: "It was a great experience"
The Miami Hurricanes are working hard to lure top talent on campus this spring, and two heavy hitters were at UM today.
Mirabal: We're going to get five best linemen on the field
Don't miss what OL coach Alex Mirabal was saying with UM returning to practice today.
RB coach Kevin Smith sees potential in his backs, wants consistency
RB coach Kevin Smith talks about the progress of his group following Tuesday's practice.
Frank Ponce discusses QB room & more on Tuesday
QB coach Frank Ponce talks about Tyler Van Dyke, Jake Garcia, Jacurri Brown and more after Tuesday's practice.
Stephen Field breaks down tight ends after Tuesday practice
There's a lot of tight end talent on this Cane team, and after today's practice TE coach Stephen Field broke it down.
News and notes from the practice field on Tuesday
We bring you our thoughts from what we saw in today's practice. Check it out.
GREENTREE VIDEO: Canes at work in spring practice No. 4
We have your look in at the Miami Hurricanes' practice today.
4-star QB: Miami will be my next visit, Canes making me a priority
QB Jaden Rashada is a major priority for the Miami Hurricanes, and he updates the latest.
Tenn. 4-star standout lands offer from Rod Wright, planning Cane visit
This 4-star picked up a Cane offer last week and updates where things stand.
ANALYSIS: Closer look at where win over Auburn rates in Cane hoops history
Cane historian Jim Martz takes a closer look at where the win over Auburn puts UM in the hoops history books.
Cane hoops signee's bracket had UM winning title, sees bright future
Miami Hurricanes signee Danilo Jovanovich shares his thoughts on Miami's Sweet 16 run and what lies ahead.
TWEETS OF THE DAY
MESSAGE BOARD POST OF THE DAY
Duke, UNC, and Miami... Posted by swaggerforlife
I know this is highly unlikely.. But just think how Cool it would be..if all 3 of these ACC programs made the Final Four..? Thoughts?
QUOTE OF THE DAY
