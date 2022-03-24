Good Morning CaneSport 3.24.22
WHAT’S UP TODAY
Stay tuned this morning as the Miami Hurricanes return to the practice field. We'll have video from Greentree, so be sure to check back for that, and we'll also bring you any news and notes we see out there plus we'll have post-practice interviews with Joe Salave’a, Charlie Strong, Jahmile Addae and Rod Wright.
To hold you over until then?
We take a look back at our spring practice coverage to this point with an eye toward today's practice,
We also have a recruiting update for with a Louisville commitment that Miami's pursuing, Jayden Davis. He says UM is in consideration, so check that out too.
And Jim Martz takes a closer look at point guard Charlie Moore and what he's meant to this Cane program as the team embarks on a run to the Final 4. We also catch up with 4-star hoops big man signee Favour Aire, who reveals where he put UM in his NCAA bracket and what he sees ahead for the program.
Plus from yesterday during the day we caught up with Mississippi DE Caleb Bryant off his Miami visit on which he landed an offer. He talks about that. And we had your interviews with coach Jim Larranaga and players as the team left Coral Gables for Chicago and what the team hopes is a run to the Final 4.
TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES
ANALYSIS: The road Moore traveled
Charlie Moore's journey through college basketball is one of the most exceptional in the sport's history.
Canes chasing Louisville DB commitment: "I'm looking at Miami"
This Ga. DB got an offer from Jahmile Addae last week and says despite a Louisville commitment the Canes are in it.
Hoops signee wishes he could change bracket to Miami vs. Gonzaga for title
4-star UM signee Favour Aire picked UM to the Final 4, but now wishes he'd picked them to go further. His thoughts?
Canes set to return to practice field this morning
UM held its first practice in full pads Tuesday and is back on the practice field this morning.
Under-the-radar DE visited Miami yesterday, adds offer: "I was too excited"
DE Caleb Bryant visited Miami yesterday and came away with a Cane offer, his 2nd major scholarship. His thoughts?
Hoops departs Wed. with goal of coming home with Final 4 berth
We catch up with coach Jim Larranaga and players as the team departed for Chicago today.
TWEETS OF THE DAY
MESSAGE BOARD POST OF THE DAY
After watching these CaneSport practice videos ... posted by ape32608
I now can see how lazy our previous staff was. It amazes me how long Blake James lasted here and how much money was stolen by past coaches. The energy I see, the intensity of the staff is so refreshing to watch. You can just see how much this staff wants it. Not one coach is relaxed out here. Maybe not this season but i finally feel like we're back to national contention real soon. Prez Julio and BOD need to continue with this kind of support. Since i only follow my Canes, I didn't realize just how poorly our program was being run. I'm actually now surprised at how many games we've won in the past!! And to think kids wanted to come here is was just crazy.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
