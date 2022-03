Good Morning CaneSport 3.28.22

This morning we also have an analysis of what we learned off Miami's baseball sweep of UNC .

This morning we also take a look at the future of the team , which remains bright.

5-star Inniss knows his plan and timeline, wowed by Cane visit

5-star WR Brandon Inniss is as big a priority as UM has in this class, and he was on campus and shares his thoughts.

Fagan says he, Inniss, Fletcher Brown may pick same school; UM pushing

4-star DB Daemon Fagan attended UM's practice on Thursday and shares the plan he and other teammate visitors have.

ANALYSIS: Hoops loses some big pieces, but future still bright

It was quite a run for the Miami basketball team at the NCAA Tournament. It came to an end, and now we look ahead.

5-star CB: Miami wants to get Class of 2024 started with me

This 2024 CB picked up a Cane offer from Jahmile Addae and shares where things stand.

ANALYSIS: Inside the baseball team's series sweep of UNC

Here's a closer look at what we learned from the baseball team's sweep of No. 13 North Carolina.

OPINION: Kansas class became overwhelming with the finish line in sight

Don't miss Gary Ferman's unique take off the Elite 8 game against Kansas.

5-star takes Cane Sat. visit: "It was better than I thought it would be"

Bradenton (FL) IMG Academy 5-star Samuel M’Pemba was on UM's campus Saturday for almost 7 hours.

The inside story: How Mitchell Agude wound up a Miami Hurricane

We catch up with UM’s new DE portal addition for just what went into his decision to choose UM.

Great run to Elite 8 has painful finish: Canes fall to Kansas, 76-50

We have your recap and postgame reaction from the Elite 8 loss to Kansas.

Photo gallery: Miami vs. Kansas in Elite 8

We have your photo gallery from the Canes' tough loss to Kansas in the Elite 8.

Off 2-day visit, Ala. DT has UM in top group: I saw intensity, the culture

DT Connor Knight took a two-day visit to Miami on Friday and again today for practice, meeting with Mario Cristobal.

QB took Saturday Cane visit

This QB was on campus on Saturday watching practice and meeting with coaches and shares where things stand.

Van Dyke making strides in new Cane offense; Scaife talks O line

QB Tyler Van Dyke shares his thoughts after UM held its sixth practice of the spring, and DJ Scaife also weighs in.

Cristobal weighs in after Sat. drills; Leonard Taylor talks progress

For the 1st time since the opening spring practice, head coach Mario Cristobal weighed in. And Leonard Taylor talked DL.

Inside the game: Closer look at Cane & Kansas outlook entering Sat. game

Get an inside look at what UM is preparing for, and the Kansas perspective, with a Final 4 berth on the line Sunday.

OPINION: Canes made the Elite 8 with a team performance worthy of a big hug

Gary Ferman shares his unique take after UM advanced to the Elite 8 for the first time in program history.

Hoops stifles Iowa State, advances to program's first ever Elite 8 berth

We have your recap and post-game reaction off UM's huge Sweet 16 win against Iowa State.

ANALYSIS: Top-seeded Kansas up next for Canes, will be major challenge

The Miami Hurricanes marched by USC, Auburn and then Iowa State on Friday night. The next task? The biggest UM’s faced.

Larranaga: Formula for success against Kansas: Execution ... and sleep

Jim Larranaga is the first coach to take two double-digit seeds to the Elite 8, and he has some keys for the team.

Waardenburg: 'Bama loss helped propel team, now another job to take care of

Sam Waardenburg is doing a little bit of everything to help this hoops team, and yes, to some extent he saw it coming.

Photo Gallery: Miami vs. Iowa State

Be sure to check out the photo gallery from Friday night's Sweet 16 win against Iowa State.

Canes land key UCLA DE transfer Agude

Miami has now added a third defensive line transfer to the team since the Mario Cristobal era began, and it's a big get.

Baseball gets series sweep with Sunday 14th inning walkoff

In the bottom of the 14th inning, right fielder Renzo Gonzalez delivered the game-winning RBI, and UM swept UNC.

4-run 7th spurs Canes to series-clinching win over UNC, 7-3

After totaling four hits through the first six innings, the Miami Hurricanes exploded in the seventh and won, 7-3.

Morales leads Miami past 13th-ranked Tar Heels

The Miami Hurricanes took an 8-5 victory over No. 13 North Carolina at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field.