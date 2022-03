Good Morning CaneSport 3.3.22

First up this morning?

We catch up with RB signee TreVonte' Citizen, who doesn't do a lot of interviews and for the first time talks about the actual timeline of when he knew he'd be a Cane. It might surprise you. Plus we catch up with another new Cane, this one already on campus - DL transfer Jacob Lichtenstein shares his thoughts with CaneSport entering spring ball.

And we also continue our spring preview stories with a closer look at a DB position that should be a strength of the defense. And we have an update with DE Jeremiah Marcelin, who landed a Cane offer from Charlie Strong this week and came away from the conversation very impressed.

Plus from last night don't miss our recap of the hoops game at BC, including your postgame reaction.