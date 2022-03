Good Morning CaneSport 3.30.22

Stay tuned later today for our Pro Day coverage, as the Canes' departing players try to impress NFL scouts. We'll have interviews with the former Canes, their test results and more, so be sure to check back for that.

To hold you over until then?

First up we have an update on QB Jaden Rashada with insight into just why he's a major priority for the Canes in this class. He is set to visit UM Thursday and Friday.

We also catch up with high priority American Heritage RB Mark Fletcher, who visited Miami last week and goes in-depth on where things stand.

And we also talk with 4-star DE Jordan Thomas, who has gotten a Cane offer and updates where UM fits into his picture now.

And from during the day yesterday be sure to read our update on Cane commit Robby Washington's take heading into his friend Jaden Rashada's Cane visit ... and check out our interview with LSU LB transfer Josh White, who is considering the Canes and has an offer.