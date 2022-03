Good Morning CaneSport 3.31.22

First let's reflect on yesterday. We had your recap off Miami's Pro Day, with the Canes that are looking to make the NFL doing their best to impress scouts. So check that out.

This morning?

Stay tuned as the Miami Hurricanes return to the practice field. We'll have video from Greentree, so be sure to check back for that, and we'll also bring you any news and notes we see out there plus we'll have post-practice interviews with players OL Jakai Clark, DL Jahfari Harvey, OL Justice Oluwaseun and DL Chantz Williams.

To tide you over till then?

We take a look back at our spring practice coverage to this point with an eye toward today's practice, and we also have a couple of interesting recruiting updates.

The first is with Ronan Hanafin, a top Mass. recruit who visited Miami last week and shares where things stand now with the Canes and his recruitment.

We also catch up with a pair of teammates who took Wednesday visits. Don't miss our update from yesterday with 4-star DB Terrance Love, and this morning we have the situation with his teammate who also has a Cane offer, Jelani Thurman. So be sure to check those out.