Good Morning CaneSport 3.7.22
Presented by LifeWallet
WHAT’S UP TODAY
This big news of this morning?
Well, it's the news that we haven't reported yet. The Miami Hurricanes will hold their opening spring practice today, so be sure to check back for videos of the work, depth chart notes, interviews with Mario Cristobal and players and more as the day goes on.
We also share with you this morning some of the key areas we'll be looking for in spring practice and have a synopsis of our pre-spring coverage. There was a lot of it.
We also continued our spring analysis stories over the weekend, following up our story on what players have the most to gain this spring with the players that have the most to lose. So check that out. And we have our 5 biggest questions entering spring practice item as well. On Friday there also was newly hired co-coordinator/LB coach Charlie Strong weighing in. And we also reported that Rod Wright has reported in time to coach for spring practice No. 1, and that Marwan Maalouf, who spent 17 years in the National Football League with five different teams, will join Mario Cristobal's staff as an analyst with direct responsibility for special teams. Plus there's the news that Roland Smith will join UM's support staff today.
Also from the weekend we had updates from the NIL headquarters with John Ruiz and some great insight heading into spring ball from QB Tyler Van Dyke. Plus we caught up over the weekend with OL Cleveland Reed, DJ Scaife and Michael McLaughlin, so be sure to see what they were saying as well.
And Saturday we had your hoops comeback win at Syracuse with recap and reaction. Now the team heads to the ACC Tournament, where UM earned a double bye. There also was the women's basketball team making a great run at the ACC Tournament before falling to top seed NC State in the title game.
And we have your recaps of the big series against the Gators, with stories on games one, two and three.
TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES
Spring practice starts today with a lot at stake for new staff
Spring practice kicks off today for Mario Cristobal and the Canes, and we've got you covered.
NFL veteran Maalouf to join Cristobal staff as special teams analyst
Marwan Maalouf, who spent 17 years in the National Football League with five different teams, will join Mario Cristobal's staff at Miami as an analyst with direct responsibility for special teams.
Miami Central's Roland Smith to join Miami support staff Monday
Roland Smith, the former Miami Hurricane cornerback who has won seven state titles at Miami Central and Miami Northwestern High Schools since becoming a high school coach 20 years ago, is leaving coaching for the time being and will join Mario Cristobal's staff at Miami on Monday.
New DE Coach Rod Wright arrives in time for start of spring drills
The man who filled Mario Cristobal's last coaching slot has arrived in time for Monday's start of spring practice.
CaneSport TV: Michael McLaughlin excited about start of spring practice
CaneSport catches up with OT Michael McLaughlin, who weighs in with spring ball just about here.
Cleveland Reed looking for breakout spring under new coaches
We catch up with OL Cleveland Reed for his thoughts with spring practice beginning tomorrow.
CaneSport TV: DJ Scaife talks progress with spring practice starting
Don't miss what OL DJ Scaife is talking about with spring practice set to kick off.
SPRING PREVIEW: 5 biggest questions entering spring practice
We break down our five biggest questions entering spring practice that starts Monday.
ANALYSIS: 5 players with most to lose this spring
We analyze 5 players facing make-or-break springs, with drills starting on Monday.
John Ruiz talks of the many benefits he is seeing from his NIL program
From the development of players to the exposure of his business interests to his expanding profile in the local community, John Ruiz sees many benefits of his NIL program with Miami athletes.
CaneSport TV: Van Dyke looks ahead to spring ball
On Friday afternoon, Tyler Van Dyke and a handful of his offensive linemen were busy fulfilling their NIL obligations, filming a commercial at LifeWallet headquarters. And CaneSport got his take looking ahead to spring drills.
Up next for hoops: ACC Tournament challenge
Miami earned a No. 4 seed and double bye at the ACC Tournament.
Charlie Strong: There's chance for an unbelievable year
Charlie Strong was officially announced today as UM's co-coordinator/LB coach. And he shares his thoughts.
Baseball falls Sunday to Gators, 11-3
After splitting the first two games of the series, the No. 22 Miami Hurricanes fell to the 14th-ranked Florida Gators, 11-3, Sunday afternoon at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field.
SP Ligon fares well, but Gators take Game 2 from Canes, 8-2
Right-handed pitcher Karson Ligon delivered a career performance, but the University of Miami baseball team dropped Game Two to the rival Florida Gators, 8-1, in front of a sellout crowd Saturday evening at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field.
Baseball topples Gators in Game 1, 5-2
The 22nd ranked Hurricanes fed off of the sellout crowd Friday evening, toppling the 14th ranked Florida Gators, 5-2, in the series opener.
Down 18? No problem. Hoops ends on 10-0 run, beats Syracuse 75-72
UM's wrapped up a double bye in the upcoming ACC Tourney and closed its season vs. Syracuse. We have your recap/reaction.
Women's hoops strong run hits wall in ACC title game vs. NC State, 60-47
The University of Miami women’s basketball team’s historic ACC Tournament run came to a close on Sunday when it faced a 60-47 defeat to the first-seeded NC State Wolfpack at the Greensboro Coliseum.
Women’s Hoops Headed to First ACC Championship Game in Program History
The University of Miami women’s basketball team headed to its first ACC Championship title game in program history after downing the No. 20 Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 57-54, Saturday afternoon at the Greensboro Coliseum.
TWEETS OF THE DAY
MESSAGE BOARD POST OF THE DAY
ACC Coastal Going Forward ... Posted by m.dan
The dominance may or may not start this year but this is the first time since after initially joining the ACC that I’ve felt like Miami is about to RUN the division for AWHILE…It feels like things are really starting to take shape!!
Now I know the goal for the program is to get back to competing for and winning national titles & all but having only played in ONE ACC Championship game, I’m cool with starting there.💯
QUOTE OF THE DAY
• Talk about stuff inside Gary Ferman’s War Room
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our You Tube Channel
• Listen to our podcasts at Apple Podcasts
• Follow us on Twitter @CaneSport
Be a CaneSport Ambassador. Bring your friends to CaneSport.com with our 30-Day Free Trial. Code: Miami30
Advertise with us. Email CaneSport@yahoo.com
Lastly, Have a great day!