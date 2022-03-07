Good Morning CaneSport 3.7.22

And we have your recaps of the big series against the Gators, with stories on games one , two and three .

We also share with you this morning some of the key areas we'll be looking for in spring practice and have a synopsis of our pre-spring coverage . There was a lot of it.

Well, it's the news that we haven't reported yet. The Miami Hurricanes will hold their opening spring practice today, so be sure to check back for videos of the work, depth chart notes, interviews with Mario Cristobal and players and more as the day goes on.

This big news of this morning?

Spring practice starts today with a lot at stake for new staff

Spring practice kicks off today for Mario Cristobal and the Canes, and we've got you covered.

NFL veteran Maalouf to join Cristobal staff as special teams analyst

Marwan Maalouf, who spent 17 years in the National Football League with five different teams, will join Mario Cristobal's staff at Miami as an analyst with direct responsibility for special teams.

Miami Central's Roland Smith to join Miami support staff Monday

Roland Smith, the former Miami Hurricane cornerback who has won seven state titles at Miami Central and Miami Northwestern High Schools since becoming a high school coach 20 years ago, is leaving coaching for the time being and will join Mario Cristobal's staff at Miami on Monday.

New DE Coach Rod Wright arrives in time for start of spring drills

The man who filled Mario Cristobal's last coaching slot has arrived in time for Monday's start of spring practice.

CaneSport TV: Michael McLaughlin excited about start of spring practice

CaneSport catches up with OT Michael McLaughlin, who weighs in with spring ball just about here.

Cleveland Reed looking for breakout spring under new coaches

We catch up with OL Cleveland Reed for his thoughts with spring practice beginning tomorrow.

CaneSport TV: DJ Scaife talks progress with spring practice starting

Don't miss what OL DJ Scaife is talking about with spring practice set to kick off.

SPRING PREVIEW: 5 biggest questions entering spring practice

We break down our five biggest questions entering spring practice that starts Monday.

ANALYSIS: 5 players with most to lose this spring

We analyze 5 players facing make-or-break springs, with drills starting on Monday.

John Ruiz talks of the many benefits he is seeing from his NIL program

From the development of players to the exposure of his business interests to his expanding profile in the local community, John Ruiz sees many benefits of his NIL program with Miami athletes.

CaneSport TV: Van Dyke looks ahead to spring ball

On Friday afternoon, Tyler Van Dyke and a handful of his offensive linemen were busy fulfilling their NIL obligations, filming a commercial at LifeWallet headquarters. And CaneSport got his take looking ahead to spring drills.

Up next for hoops: ACC Tournament challenge

Miami earned a No. 4 seed and double bye at the ACC Tournament.

Charlie Strong: There's chance for an unbelievable year

Charlie Strong was officially announced today as UM's co-coordinator/LB coach. And he shares his thoughts.

Baseball falls Sunday to Gators, 11-3

After splitting the first two games of the series, the No. 22 Miami Hurricanes fell to the 14th-ranked Florida Gators, 11-3, Sunday afternoon at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field.

SP Ligon fares well, but Gators take Game 2 from Canes, 8-2

Right-handed pitcher Karson Ligon delivered a career performance, but the University of Miami baseball team dropped Game Two to the rival Florida Gators, 8-1, in front of a sellout crowd Saturday evening at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field.

Baseball topples Gators in Game 1, 5-2

The 22nd ranked Hurricanes fed off of the sellout crowd Friday evening, toppling the 14th ranked Florida Gators, 5-2, in the series opener.

Down 18? No problem. Hoops ends on 10-0 run, beats Syracuse 75-72

UM's wrapped up a double bye in the upcoming ACC Tourney and closed its season vs. Syracuse. We have your recap/reaction.

Women's hoops strong run hits wall in ACC title game vs. NC State, 60-47

The University of Miami women’s basketball team’s historic ACC Tournament run came to a close on Sunday when it faced a 60-47 defeat to the first-seeded NC State Wolfpack at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Women’s Hoops Headed to First ACC Championship Game in Program History

The University of Miami women’s basketball team headed to its first ACC Championship title game in program history after downing the No. 20 Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 57-54, Saturday afternoon at the Greensboro Coliseum.