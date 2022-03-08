Good Morning CaneSport 3.8.22

The news of today is in some respects the news from the day yesterday, when UM held its first spring practice.

We had a gallery with video from the day's work.

Matt Shodell shares his thoughts on what he saw on the practice field, and now it was different than past seasons. Included were depth chart notes. And after practice ended you heard from Mario Cristobal, QB Tyler Van Dyke, QB Jake Garcia, DE Jahfari Harvey and LB/nickel Gil Frierson.

Then there also was recruit feedback. Visitors we spoke to after their Monday visits were 5-star David Hicks, who has a personal connection to UM's new DE coach, Antonio Tripp and Frankie Tinilau. So check those items out as well.

This morning?

We have a story on Jim Larranaga closing on a two-year extension.

We catch up with another visitor, QB Mack Howard, for his thoughts.

And there's also a baseball analysis story from Cal Friedman with insight off the team's struggles against Florida over the weekend.