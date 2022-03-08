Good Morning CaneSport 3.8.22
WHAT’S UP TODAY
The news of today is in some respects the news from the day yesterday, when UM held its first spring practice.
We had a gallery with video from the day's work.
Matt Shodell shares his thoughts on what he saw on the practice field, and now it was different than past seasons. Included were depth chart notes. And after practice ended you heard from Mario Cristobal, QB Tyler Van Dyke, QB Jake Garcia, DE Jahfari Harvey and LB/nickel Gil Frierson.
Then there also was recruit feedback. Visitors we spoke to after their Monday visits were 5-star David Hicks, who has a personal connection to UM's new DE coach, Antonio Tripp and Frankie Tinilau. So check those items out as well.
This morning?
We have a story on Jim Larranaga closing on a two-year extension.
We catch up with another visitor, QB Mack Howard, for his thoughts.
And there's also a baseball analysis story from Cal Friedman with insight off the team's struggles against Florida over the weekend.
TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES
QB took Cane visit Monday, watched practice and spent time with coaches
This QB visited UM with his father on Monday, watching practice and meeting with coaches. His take?
Larranaga closing on two-year contract extension
Jim Larranaga is closing on a contract extension.
5-star DE visited UM Mon., personal connection to new DE coach will help
The Miami Hurricanes hosted a 5-star visitor on Monday, and we have feedback from him and his father.
ANALYSIS: Closer look inside Miami's opening spring practice
CaneSport was on the practice field this morning and here are your early impressions, depth chart notes and more.
Cristobal weighs in after opening spring practice, saw "good energy"
Don't miss what coach Mario Cristobal was talking about after UM's opening spring practice today.
QB Tyler Van Dyke talks offense, personnel after opening spring practice
QB Tyler Van Dyke held his 1st practice with a new coordinator and QB coach and weighed in afterward.
Jake Garcia on Monday: Coming off surgery "It felt great to be back"
QB Jake Garcia is back healthy and participated today. Don't miss his thoughts.
Jahfari Harvey after spring practice No. 1: "We're emphasizing physicality"
DE Jahfari Harvey's thoughts after UM opened spring practice today? Read on.
Frierson working at SAM/nickel, shares thoughts after 1st spring practice
Gil Frierson's Striker position has been reimagined with new staff, and today he weighed in after spring practice No. 1.
Tinilau visits UM Monday: "I loved the way they ran the practice"
OL Frankie Tinilau had 4 scholarship offers March 1, including UM. Now he has 9. And he was on UM's campus for practice.
Top 2 for Md. OL off Cane visit on Monday
Md. OL Antonio Tripp visited Miami today with his parents and shares how it went and where things stand.
GREENTREE VIDEO: Mario Cristobal era begins with spring practice No. 1
We have your look in at practice today as the Mario Cristobal era at UM kicks off in earnest.
ANALYSIS: What went right and wrong for baseball team vs. Gators
A closer look at where things stand with the baseball team after the Gators took two of three at UM.
