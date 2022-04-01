Good Morning CaneSport 4.1.22
WHAT’S UP TODAY
The news of today? Well it's somewhat the news from during the day yesterday when the Canes held their eighth spring practice. Yes, it's hard to believe it's now more than halfway through spring drills. But in case you missed it be sure to check out our video of the day's work as well as our practice news & notes and postgame interviews with OL Jakai Clark, DL Jahfari Harvey, OL Justice Oluwaseun and DL Chantz Williams.
We also had your feedback off high priority 4-star QB Jaden Rashada's Cane visit, so check that out, too. And we caught up with 4-star OL Madden Sanker off his Thursday visit, too.
This morning?
We've got some recruiting updates for you.
The first is with TE Jayvontay Conner, who landed Miami as his 39th offer and weighs in with his interest level in UM's program. So check that out.
Then we also have an interesting update on Allen (Tex.) High School Class of 2024 4-star DE Zoo Umeozulu. If you recognize his high school, maybe that's in part because 5-star David Hicks is a major priority for Miami from there in this year's class. The two are good friends, and Umeozulu says wherever Hicks pick will have an edge with him. So read that too.
We also catch up with RB Boo Carter, who visited UM this spring and has added a Miami offer. He shares where the Canes fit into his thinking ... and a somewhat hard-to-believe story about how he got his first name.
MESSAGE BOARD POST OF THE DAY
So it's easier to make the NCAA final four than the College Football Playoff, right? ... Posted by TKBray
Going into the Kansas game, which I legitimately had a good feeling we might win by the way, I found myself thinking wow we might really make the final four in basketball before making the college football playoff. So I started wondering which one more is more difficult 🤔
I was going to ask the question straight up, which is easier to achieve, but I guess it's clearly the final four in basketball. We're not a basketball power and we were one half of basketball away from it. Hell, St Peter's was one game away from it as well so that might pretty much seal the deal right there lol. We were closer to the final four than we've been in football to the playoff, which would've been 2017 before losing to Pitt and the Clemson beatdown. There was some thought that season that if we had not lost to Pitt, that even if we lost to Clemson in a tight game we still may have got in. Who the hell knows...
In football, to make the playoff you better have a damn good two-deep across the board or very close to it. With more than two a certain positions like WR, RB, CB. So that's 45+ players deep you need to be good at. And you can't have any real weaknesses, at least not at key spots. And the need for superstar players is higher in football than it is in basketball imo. There are sooo many good players on the field at one time in a matchup with any good team so you really need those elite level players to separate themselves when it really matters.
In basketball, you can have a good 7-8 man rotation that complement each other well, have balance, and good team chemistry and you'll be capable of beating any team on any day. As we just saw on our run in the tournament.
Lastly, Have a great day!