Good Morning CaneSport 4.1.22

MESSAGE BOARD POST OF THE DAY

So it's easier to make the NCAA final four than the College Football Playoff, right? ... Posted by TKBray Going into the Kansas game, which I legitimately had a good feeling we might win by the way, I found myself thinking wow we might really make the final four in basketball before making the college football playoff. So I started wondering which one more is more difficult 🤔 I was going to ask the question straight up, which is easier to achieve, but I guess it's clearly the final four in basketball. We're not a basketball power and we were one half of basketball away from it. Hell, St Peter's was one game away from it as well so that might pretty much seal the deal right there lol. We were closer to the final four than we've been in football to the playoff, which would've been 2017 before losing to Pitt and the Clemson beatdown. There was some thought that season that if we had not lost to Pitt, that even if we lost to Clemson in a tight game we still may have got in. Who the hell knows... In football, to make the playoff you better have a damn good two-deep across the board or very close to it. With more than two a certain positions like WR, RB, CB. So that's 45+ players deep you need to be good at. And you can't have any real weaknesses, at least not at key spots. And the need for superstar players is higher in football than it is in basketball imo. There are sooo many good players on the field at one time in a matchup with any good team so you really need those elite level players to separate themselves when it really matters. In basketball, you can have a good 7-8 man rotation that complement each other well, have balance, and good team chemistry and you'll be capable of beating any team on any day. As we just saw on our run in the tournament.

QUOTE OF THE DAY