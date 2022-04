Good Morning CaneSport 4.11.22

Plus the baseball team also had a huge series against No. 3 Virginia, and we have your recap of games one , two and three .

From over the weekend, the big news was the Canes' second spring scrimmage . We have your news coming out of that with Mario Cristobal weighing in.

This morning we also have some new recruiting updates for you - ATH DJ Pickett has UM among his 35 offers and calls Miami his "dream school," so check out that update. And OL Monroe Freeling visited Miami this spring and updates where things now stand with him - UM is pushing hard here. Plus TE Dylan Wade got an offer from Stephen Field on Saturday and breaks down his situation.

We have plenty of news for you this morning, with the lead item a closer look from publisher Gary Ferman at the reshaping of the Miami Hurricanes' roster through the transfer portal ... and more that still lies head. So don't miss that.

OPINION: Amazing Transformation of Miami Football has NFL urgency and spice

If you have noticed UM football starting to take on the look of a building NFL franchise, you are very astute.

4-star OL who visited this spring says Canes will get an official visit

This 4-star OL shares where things stand with his Cane recruitment and is hearing from UM daily.

TE lands offer from Stephen Field on Cane visit: "I gave him a hug"

This TE was on campus for Saturday's scrimmage and got an offer from Stephen Field.

Canes are "dream school" for standout athlete with 35 offers including UM

2025 WR/CB DJ Pickett lists the Canes among his already 35-strong offer list and breaks thing down.

Former 5-star Mims enters transfer portal, Miami a potential destination

Former five-star sophomore Amarius Mims has decided to seek his football fortunes elsewhere, and UM is a potential spot.

4-star safety visited UM and added offer: "It felt like home"

This 2024 4-star safety landed a Cane offer on Saturday from Mario Cristobal and says he felt at home.

ANALYSIS: Where Denis fits on the Cane offensive line

We take a closer look, with input from UM's new transfer addition, at where he fits at UM.

Oregon OL transfer Denis returning to UM, reuniting with Cristobal, Mirabal

Jonathan Denis is coming back home to reunite with Mario Cristobal and OL coach Alex Mirabal.

Rueben Bain takes Sat. Cane visit with parents: "I had a great time"

On Saturday, Rueben Bain took his fifth unofficial visit to Miami since the new Cane coaching staff took over.

10-hour overnight drive for S.C. WR pays off with Saturday Cane offer

This 2024 WR drove overnight from South Carolina, and it paid off with an offer.

After Cane Saturday visit, UM shoots top of list for 4-star DB

This 2024 standout was on campus and says Miami’s now his frontrunner.

Ga. LB has “amazing” Sat. Cane visit, UM high on list

Grayson (Ga.) High School LB Jalen Smith arrived on campus Saturday morning at 7 a.m. and breaks down the day.

Offense wins the day in spring scrimmage No. 2 behind strong passing attack

Miami held its second spring scrimmage on Saturday, and the offense had its way.

UCLA LB transfer: Miami Hurricanes are frontrunner, visit upcoming

The Miami Hurricanes could have another transfer in the works. This time it’s a linebacker, and UM is the frontrunner.

Jacksonville CB visited UM, plans return trip

CB Kenton Kirkland visited Miami at the end of March and plans to be back.

An inside look: The situation with Cedric Baxter coming off his UM visit

We caught up with RB Cedric Baxter’s father on Friday for an inside look at just where things stand here.

Eighth-ranked Hurricanes Sweep No. 3 Virginia, win Sunday 15-5

No. 8 Miami completed its third straight ACC sweep, crushing the No. 3 Virginia Cavaliers, 15-5, Sunday afternoon.

Canes take another from No. 3 Virginia in 5-4 thriller, win 12th in a row

No. 8 Miami beat No. 3 Virginia, 5-4, Saturday evening at Mark Light Field.

Canes take game 1 against No. 3 Virginia, 6-2

Yohandy Morales and Maxwell Romero Jr. slammed home runs, leading No. 8 Miami to a 6-2 win.