Good Morning CaneSport 4.12.22

Stay tuned this morning for video from the Miami Hurricanes 13th spring practice session. And after it wraps up we'll have several interviews, so be sure to tune back into the site for that - scheduled to talk are defensive coordinator Kevin Steele, LB Waynmon Steed, DL Jacob Lichtenstein, RB Henry Parrish, RB Thad Franklin, Jr. and LB Wesley Bissainthe.

To hold you over till then?

This morning we catch up with OT Clay Wedin, who visited on Saturday for the scrimmage and met with coaches. He breaks down where things stand. And we also talk with bigtime 2024 WR Bredell Richardson, who has over 40 offers already and visited Miami on Saturday. So don't miss what he's saying, either.

From yesterday during the day?

We had the news of OT Frankie Tinilau committing to Miami, plus an inside look with his high school coach.

And we had a closer look at the keys for the now No. 2- ranked baseball team's 13-game win streak and sweep of No. 3 Virginia over the weekend.