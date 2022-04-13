Good Morning CaneSport 4.13.22

Presented by LifeWallet
The news of today is also to some extent the news of yesterday, with Miami holding its 13th spring practice - afterward we had updates from defensive coordinator Kevin Steele, LB Waynmon Steed, DL Jacob Lichtenstein, RB Henry Parrish, RB Thad Franklin, Jr. and LB Wesley Bissainthe. Plus be sure to check out our videos of the action on the practice field.
This morning?
We catch up with a couple of high priority out of state recruits that will be visiting this week for where they stand heading into the trip - that's Texas 4-star TE Reid Mikeska and Tennessee 4-star OT Joe Crocker.
And we also talk with 4-star Miami Columbus 2024 standout TJ Capers, who was on hand with another key teammate for yesterday's practice, plus we catch up with LB Jeremiah Marcelin, who took his 3rd UM visit this spring.
So be sure to check those stories out as well.
4-star TE taking 3-day UM visit starting tomorrow; Cristobal, Field pushing
This Texas 4-star TE is taking a 3-day visit to Miami starting tomorrow and shares where things stand.
4-star OT taking Cane visit Friday-Saturday: Coaches are "best of the best"
This Tennessee 4-star OT prospect will be on Miami's campus this weekend and shares where things stand.
Pair of Columbus teammates visit UM: "Things heading in right direction"
These two teammates with Cane offers took Miami visits yesterday, and we have your update.
Local LB with UM offer took 3rd Cane visit of spring on Tuesday
This 2024 local LB was on campus yesterday for practice and breaks down where things stand.
Kevin Steele: D energized, has made huge progress, but we're not satisfied
Defensive coordinator Kevin Steele shares his take with UM in the final week of spring drills.
Bissainthe has put on 13 pounds of muscle, looking for quick impact
Freshman LB Wesley Bissainthe has made a nice splash this spring as an early enrollee. He shares his Tuesday take.
Waynmon Steed: "We're looking forward to being better than last season"
Veteran OLB Waynmon Steed shares his perspective on the new coaches, LB play and this defense.
RB Henry Parrish on Tues.: I want to be explosive in run game and pass game
Ole Miss RB transfer Henry Parrish is excited by what he's seen since arriving at Miami.
USC transfer Lichtenstein home at UM: "It's open competition"
Transfer Jacob Lichtenstein has worked in with the ones at DT this spring and shares his thoughts after Tuesday's drills
Thaddius Franklin drops weights, wants to be more than just a punishing RB
RB Thaddius Franklin has gotten a good look from coaches this spring and weighs in with his thoughts.
GREENTREE VIDEO: Hurricanes at work in spring practice No. 13
We have your look in at the Miami Hurricanes practice Tuesday.
Transfer portal don't you think..........changes? ... Posted by HJCane
Don't you think at some point disincentives will need to be put in place? Not to get rid of the portal but to dissuade kids from leaving as frequently as we are now seeing?
I haven't thought thru what these might look like but I think something must be put in place for players who just up and run.
I’ve been a fan of college football, and you can look at all the great players from out of The U and know what a historic program it is. And that whole staff is great coaches, the best of the best. To have (Mario) Cristobal as an offensive line mind, Alex Mirabal is one of best in the country. The whole staff is building there.
— 4-star OT Joe Crocker