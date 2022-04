Good Morning CaneSport 4.14.22

Stay tuned later this morning as the football team returns to the practice field at 8:45 a.m. for its 14th spring session ... and the final tune-up before the Spring Game on Saturday at Noon. As always we will have videos from the practice field and will post any news and notes on the message board. Plus afterward we'll have interviews with coach Mario Cristobal, offensive coordinator Josh Gattis, QB Jacurri Brown, WR Frank Ladson, DL Cyrus Moss, OL Logan Sagapolu and TE Jaleel Skinner.

This morning?

To hold you over we have a few recruiting updates.

First up is an update on USC PK transfer Parker Lewis, who visited Miami last weekend. He has some interesting tidbits on his Cane visit, Mario Cristobal history and where things stand now. So you don't want to miss that.

Plus we talk with 5-star 2024 California QB Julian Sayin, whose Miami offer from Frank Ponce this month was his 23rd scholarship. His thoughts on the Canes? Check that out.

And we also catch up with 4-star 2024 Pennsylvania WR Peter Gonzalez, who visited Miami and breaks down where things stand now.