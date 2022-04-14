Good Morning CaneSport 4.15.22
WHAT’S UP TODAY
The news of today is also to some extent all the news from during the day yesterday. We had full coverage of Miami's final practice on Greentree heading into the Spring Game. There was video of the day's action, and after practice we had updates with coach Mario Cristobal, offensive coordinator Josh Gattis, WR Frank Ladson and TE Jaleel Skinner.
Also yesterday we caught up with Jackson Carver, who isn't your typical recruit - he grew up a hockey/lacrosse player, taking up football last year. He got a Cane offer last week and hopped on a plane with his parents to check out UM.
Another visitor yesterday was RB Drew Pickett, who has a Miami offer and was so impressed that he now says UM is probably his top choice.
This morning?
We have several new recruiting updates for you. First we catch you up on the status of 4-star OT Francis Mauigoa, a key target for UM in this class. And we also update where things stand with a to defensive target who, like Mauigoa, visited recently - LB Tony Rojas. There's also insight off Pennsylvania 2024 WR Peter Gonzalez's Cane visit, so don't miss what he's talking about, too.
Plus we have a breakdown of some of the top recruiting talent expected to be on hand for Miami's Spring Game.
And there's also an update on social media / hoops power twins - the Cavinder sisters - that are visiting UM this weekend. Plus we have an update on the situation with key hoops transfer Norchad Omier, who would be a huge boost from the portal for Jim Larranaga's program.
TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES
UM in mix for key 4-star OL Mauigoa: "Cristobal, Mirabal terrific"
We have a closer look at where things stand with UM and one of the program's top priorities, 4-star OL Francis Mauigoa.
4-star Rojas took 2-day visit to Miami, sister could help Canes' chances
4-star LB/ATH Tony Rojas visited Miami April 11-12 with his family, and the Canes are very much in this.
ANALYSIS: Miami Hurricanes Spring Game will draw top recruits
The Spring Game will have many top recruiting targets in attendance.
Pa. WR visits, gets personal offer from Cristobal: "It was amazing"
This 2024 WR from Pa. visited UM and added a Cane offer. So where does Miami factor in?
Off two-day visit, Cane hoops looking to land major transfer coup in Omier
The Miami Hurricanes basketball team is hot on the trail of Norchad Omier, and we have the latest on his situation.
Hoops / social media power twins set to visit Miami this weekend
Fresno State’s Haley and Hanna Cavinder are visiting Miami this weekend, and they're quite the power twin duo.
After Cane visit Thursday, Ala. RB says Canes are "probably No. 1" choice
This RB came for a visit with his parents and was blown away. Don't miss the situation here.
TE got UM offer, hopped on plane with family & likes what he saw Thursday
This TE watched practice and sat down with coaches today. He got an offer last week and got his plane tickets.
Cristobal on Thurs.: Singles out standouts; consistency, physicality key
Coach Mario Cristobal breaks things down after Thursday's practice heading into Saturday's Spring Game.
Broyles Award flown in to surprise Gattis, coach excited about progress
Don't miss everything coordinator Josh Gattis was talking about after UM's Thursday practice ... including a surprise.
Skinner showing this spring he can be a factor: "Getting better every day"
Freshman TE Jaleel Skinner has opened eyes this spring with his playmaking. He shares his thoughts after practice.
Ladson healthy, working hard, looking to help Canes reach goals
Clemson WR transfer Frank Ladson updates his progress this spring and looks ahead.
TWEETS OF THE DAY
MESSAGE BOARD POST OF THE DAY
I want a smart team ... Posted by Joer
My goal is that we become a smarter team.
I am one of those believe that the best players are also the smartest players. When I watched teams like Alabama, Georgia, and Clemson during their great run, the thing I notice most is that their players always seem to know what to do on each play.
Obviously, their physical abilities were also impressive, but they always seem like they didn't get fooled by draws or screens, they always made the block, they always made the tackle, they always covered the receiver, they didn't over-pursue, they took correct angles, they knew where the first down marker was, they knew where the sideline was.
in other words, they play like Ed Reed.
I want smarter players. The fact that they're better physically is a bonus, but without football smarts, success is limited.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
