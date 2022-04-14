Good Morning CaneSport 4.15.22

The news of today is also to some extent all the news from during the day yesterday. We had full coverage of Miami's final practice on Greentree heading into the Spring Game. There was video of the day's action, and after practice we had updates with coach Mario Cristobal, offensive coordinator Josh Gattis, WR Frank Ladson and TE Jaleel Skinner.

Also yesterday we caught up with Jackson Carver, who isn't your typical recruit - he grew up a hockey/lacrosse player, taking up football last year. He got a Cane offer last week and hopped on a plane with his parents to check out UM.

Another visitor yesterday was RB Drew Pickett, who has a Miami offer and was so impressed that he now says UM is probably his top choice.

This morning?

We have several new recruiting updates for you. First we catch you up on the status of 4-star OT Francis Mauigoa, a key target for UM in this class. And we also update where things stand with a to defensive target who, like Mauigoa, visited recently - LB Tony Rojas. There's also insight off Pennsylvania 2024 WR Peter Gonzalez's Cane visit, so don't miss what he's talking about, too.

Plus we have a breakdown of some of the top recruiting talent expected to be on hand for Miami's Spring Game.

And there's also an update on social media / hoops power twins - the Cavinder sisters - that are visiting UM this weekend. Plus we have an update on the situation with key hoops transfer Norchad Omier, who would be a huge boost from the portal for Jim Larranaga's program.