Good Morning CaneSport 4.18.22

The news of the morning is really the news of Saturday afternoon, when Miami held its Spring Game. We had columns from Gary Ferman and Jim Martz, a recap of the day's work, a photo gallery, plus post-game insight from Mario Cristobal, Tyler Van Dyke, Jake Garcia, Te'Cory Couch and Jacob Lichtenstein. And there was a comprehensive recruiting recap with insight from top prospects that were on hand with their thoughts and where things stand with their recruitments now.

We also have the latest on 5-star QB Dante Moore, who visited for the Spring Game and was on campus Saturday morning. So don't miss that.

And on Sunday morning we also had an interview with one of the top prospects that was on hand, Minnesota 4-star Jaxon Howard. So check that out as well.

This morning also check out our closer look at Jacurri Brown, who didn't get a lot of action in the spring game but has progressed throughout the spring. And we have a recruiting update on OL Payton Kirkland, who is starting his 2-day Cane visit this morning and has UM high up in his picture. Plus we catch up with Louisville commitment Jayden Davis, who was at the Spring Game and has the Canes closing the gap. So be sure to check out his thoughts.

Plus there were the recaps of the baseball series at Virginia Tech, with UM dropping game one and game two but salvaging the finale. And we also have your post-series analysis of what went right and wrong for the team as things move forward.