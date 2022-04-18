 CaneSport - Good Morning CaneSport 4.18.22
Good Morning CaneSport 4.18.22

WHAT’S UP TODAY      

The news of the morning is really the news of Saturday afternoon, when Miami held its Spring Game. We had columns from Gary Ferman and Jim Martz, a recap of the day's work, a photo gallery, plus post-game insight from Mario Cristobal, Tyler Van Dyke, Jake Garcia, Te'Cory Couch and Jacob Lichtenstein. And there was a comprehensive recruiting recap with insight from top prospects that were on hand with their thoughts and where things stand with their recruitments now.

We also have the latest on 5-star QB Dante Moore, who visited for the Spring Game and was on campus Saturday morning. So don't miss that.

And on Sunday morning we also had an interview with one of the top prospects that was on hand, Minnesota 4-star Jaxon Howard. So check that out as well.

This morning also check out our closer look at Jacurri Brown, who didn't get a lot of action in the spring game but has progressed throughout the spring. And we have a recruiting update on OL Payton Kirkland, who is starting his 2-day Cane visit this morning and has UM high up in his picture. Plus we catch up with Louisville commitment Jayden Davis, who was at the Spring Game and has the Canes closing the gap. So be sure to check out his thoughts.

Plus there were the recaps of the baseball series at Virginia Tech, with UM dropping game one and game two but salvaging the finale. And we also have your post-series analysis of what went right and wrong for the team as things move forward.

TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES      

UM gains ground as Louisville commit took 3-day visit: "They're close"

This Louisville commitment visited Miami in March and was back Fri.-Sun. for the Spring Game. So where do things stand?

4-star Payton Kirkland set for 2-day UM visit: "It's offensive line heaven"

This 4-star OL is a huge priority for the Canes, and UM will get him on campus today and again tomorrow. Check it out.

Jacurri Brown learning from Van Dyke, Garcia and waiting his turn

Freshman QB Jacurri Brown had a strong end to spring drills and weighs in on his progress and more.

4-star Minn. TE Jaxon Howard: 3-day Miami visit "was amazing"

4-star TE Jaxon Howard made the long trip from Minnesota for the Spring Game ... his take? Don't miss this.

OPINION: Never enough practice time for a rebuild

CaneSport publisher Gary Ferman shares his unique take off UM's Spring Game including position by position.

Martz: Excitement meter at Saturday's Spring Game was off the charts

Jim Martz got a gauge on the excitement of the fan base at the Spring Game with the new staff on board.

5-star QB Dante Moore takes 3rd UM trip: "We wanted to see game atmosphere"

Quarterback U hosted 5-star Detroit (Mich.) Martin Luther King QB Dante Moore, and the visit went extremely well.

COMPREHENSIVE WRAPUP: Recruits react off UM Spring Game

We catch up with top recruits in attendance at UM's Spring Game.

Cristobal after Spring Game: We've made ground, still work to do

Don't miss everything coach Mario Cristobal was saying after Miami's Spring Game on Saturday.

Tyler Van Dyke after Spring Game: "We had a great day"

QB Tyler Van Dyke talks about the team's Spring Game performance and more.

Photo Gallery: Miami Hurricanes Spring Game

Don't miss this photo gallery with all the action from the Spring Game.

VIDEO: Jake Garcia breaks down Spring Game performance

Don't miss what QB Jake Garcia was talking about after Miami's Spring Game today.

Parrish has 3 TDs in Spring Game; Van Dyke throws for 191 yards, Garcia 157

We've got your recap, highlights and more from Miami's Spring Game on Saturday.

Lichtenstein felt pride while playing in Spring Game

Don't miss what DL Jacob Lichtenstein was talking about after Miami's Spring Game today.

VIDEO: Te'Cory Couch post-Spring Game

See what Cane CB Te'Cory Couch was talking about after Saturday's Spring Game.

ANALYSIS: What went right, wrong as baseball faltered at Virginia Tech

After 14 consecutive wins, the No. 2 Miami Hurricanes were simply outmatched over the weekend.

Baseball beats Virginia Tech in finale, 8-5

The Canes salvaged the final game of the series at Virginia Tech.

Baseball drops another to Hokies, 13-2

The second-ranked University of Miami baseball team dropped its first ACC series of the season.

No. 2 Miami Drops Series Opener to No. 21 Virginia Tech

The second-ranked Miami Hurricanes had their 14-game winning streak snapped by No. 21 Virginia Tech.

TWEETS OF THE DAY      

MESSAGE BOARD POST OF THE DAY      

Still need game breaking WR ... Posted by Canefanaticsince72

Not enough separation from wide receivers in the spring game. Good and mostly reliable pass catching though need a burner to stretch the field.

QUOTE OF THE DAY    

The emphasis of physicality was implemented, and we saw some results. Now we have to get good at sustaining physicality.
— Mario Cristobal after the Spring Game

