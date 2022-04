Good Morning CaneSport 4.20.22

Stay tuned later this morning as we'll have some updates from Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich.

For now? We have a couple of more updates with top recruits UM is chasing.

First up is DL Derrick LeBlanc, who was on hand for UM's Spring Game and met with coaches before and afterward. He'll be taking a Cane official visit, so check out what he's talking about.

Plus we talk with local WR Jalen Brown, who attended his first Miami Spring Game. Many think he'll wind up a Cane, so see for yourself what he's saying and how he's going about his recruitment.

We also have an update with Oregon transfer OL Logan Sagapolu, who worked his way up to the first team right guard this spring. So be sure to check that out as well ... including his freakish strength numbers.

And from during the day yesterday, in case you missed it, be sure to read our update with Maryland DT transfer Darrell Jackson. He has an announcement date, a leader and is taking his UM official visit this weekend.