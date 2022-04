Good Morning CaneSport 4.21.22

First up this morning? Be sure to check out what Athletic Director Dan Radakovich was talking about yesterday, as he broke down several topics.

And we also have some recruiting updates.

The first is with Texas 4-star DE Ashton Porter, who made the trip down with his father over the weekend and plans to be back for an official visit.

And we also catch up with 4-star DL Darron Reed, who visited this month and will be back in June for an official visit.

Plus from yesterday afternoon don't miss what high priority 4-star OL Payton Kirkland is saying coming off his 2-day Miami visit. And from last night we have the big news of Akheem Mesidor's commitment.

Plus there's an update on the basketball team, which is looking to reshape its roster and make another major NCAA Tournament run next year.