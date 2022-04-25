Good Morning CaneSport 4.25.22

Presented by LifeWallet
WHAT’S UP TODAY
Your news this morning?
Well, we have a couple of recruiting updates for you. We catch up with 4-star Josiah Thompson, who drove down with his family to visit UM. So be sure to check out where the 2024 prospects stands now. And we update area 4-star 2024 CB Antione Jackson, who is an early Georgia commit but has the Canes pushing hard.
But really this morning is also about the news of the weekend.
That saw the commitment of MLB Caleb Johnson, a huge pickup for Miami.
And the massive hoops commitment of Nijel Pack. And there also was the news that UM is in good shape with DT transfer Darrell Jackson coming off his weekend visit.
Plus we had updates on a huge visit from 4-star WR Hykeem Williams on Saturday, on 4-star LB Raul Aguirre's Saturday visit, an update on a Friday visit from 4-star N.J. OL Chase Bisontis and an update with Alabama DB TJ Metcalf off his first Cane visit. We also caught up with Miami Killian 4-star LB Stanquan Clark and had an update with top rated punter prospect, Declan Duley, who visited Miami and breaks down where things stand.
Plus there was the news that social media stars Haley and Hanna Cavinder will be transferring to Miami ... which will put the eyes of their millions of followers directly on UM.
From over the weekend we also had the No. 5 baseball team taking two of three against Pittsburgh - here are the recaps of games one, two and three.
And, as always, stay tuned today for any news that may come up.
TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES
4-star S.C. OL with Cane offer took UM visit: "Miami up there"
This 2024 4-star showed UM his interest level by driving down with his family, and he weighs in on where UM stands.
Area DB is Ga. commit, but visited UM and Canes pushing: "It's the crib"
This 2024 area CB is an early Georgia commitment, but Miami's making a big run.
4-star N.J. OL impressed on Cane visit: "Just being in Miami was great"
This talented N.J. OL visited Miami on Friday and breaks down where things stand now.
4-star Aguirre takes Saturday Cane visit: "It went perfect"
4-star Ga. LB Raul Aguirre visited UM in January, was back Saturday and will take an official visit. His feedback?
High priority 4-star WR Hykeem Williams took 3-hour "fun" UM visit Saturday
UM is hot on the trail of 4-star WR Hykeem Williams, and he was on Miami's campus today.
Canes land massive piece in K-State star Nijel Pack; huge NIL deal on deck
Miami's basketball team landed a bigtime transfer in Kansas State guard Nijel Pack.
Canes add LB transfer Caleb Johnson, addressing position of need
Mario Cristobal has nabbed another prospect out of the transfer portal at a position of need.
Metcalf took UM trip with family, will be back: "Can come in, make impact"
DB TJ Metcalf is feeling the love from Cane coaches and weighs in after his first visit to Miami.
Top-rated punter visits Miami: "Miami's definitely an option"
With Lou Hedley in his final year of eligibility, the Hurricanes are kicking the tired of a top rated punter prospect.
4-star local LB: Canes will make the cut, decision coming before season
This 4-star local LB updates where the Canes stand in his recruiting picture.
Hoops / social media power twins sign with Miami Hurricanes
Miami, get ready for a social media whirlwind. Twins Haley and Hanna Cavinder, who have millions of social media followers, announced that they have chosen UM as their transfer destination from Fresno State.
Fifth-Ranked Hurricanes stumble against Pitt in series finale
No. 5 Miami dropped the series finale, falling 9-4, to Pitt at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field.
No. 5 Canes make short work of Pitt in Game 2, 17-2
The Miami Hurricanes left no doubt.No. 5 Miami scored in seven of the eight innings and thrashed Pitt.
No. 5 Miami Wins 2-1 on Kayfus' 10th-Inning Knock
First baseman CJ Kayfus delivered a walk-off single in the 10th inning, pushing the Hurricanes past the Pittsburgh Panthers, 2-1, Friday night at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field.
TWEETS OF THE DAY
MESSAGE BOARD POST OF THE DAY
We are witnessing a stunning transformation ... Posted by MahoneyHall1972
Years from now we will look back on this time and recognize the massive change that this program is going through. Remarkably calculated and precise. Mario is a leader, surrounded by very capable people. He is building an organization with an eye towards sustained excellence. Each day moves the program forward. We've waited a long time.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
It went perfect, man. It went great meeting with coach Steele, coach Strong. They are great coaches, were telling me how I can fit in their plan and their defense.
— 4-star LB Raul Aguirre, off his Cane visit this weekend