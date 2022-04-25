Good Morning CaneSport 4.25.22

Your news this morning?

Well, we have a couple of recruiting updates for you. We catch up with 4-star Josiah Thompson, who drove down with his family to visit UM. So be sure to check out where the 2024 prospects stands now. And we update area 4-star 2024 CB Antione Jackson, who is an early Georgia commit but has the Canes pushing hard.

But really this morning is also about the news of the weekend.

That saw the commitment of MLB Caleb Johnson, a huge pickup for Miami.

And the massive hoops commitment of Nijel Pack. And there also was the news that UM is in good shape with DT transfer Darrell Jackson coming off his weekend visit.

Plus we had updates on a huge visit from 4-star WR Hykeem Williams on Saturday, on 4-star LB Raul Aguirre's Saturday visit, an update on a Friday visit from 4-star N.J. OL Chase Bisontis and an update with Alabama DB TJ Metcalf off his first Cane visit. We also caught up with Miami Killian 4-star LB Stanquan Clark and had an update with top rated punter prospect, Declan Duley, who visited Miami and breaks down where things stand.

Plus there was the news that social media stars Haley and Hanna Cavinder will be transferring to Miami ... which will put the eyes of their millions of followers directly on UM.

From over the weekend we also had the No. 5 baseball team taking two of three against Pittsburgh - here are the recaps of games one, two and three.

And, as always, stay tuned today for any news that may come up.