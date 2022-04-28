Good Morning CaneSport 4.28.22

This morning we have a couple of new recruiting updates for you, plus it's the first night of the NFL Draft and there are several Canes that hope to be taken before it all wraps up in a couple of days.

Our recruiting updates?

The first is with 4-star Indiana OT Luke Burgess, who took a visit this month with his family and updates where things stand with the Canes now. And we also catch up with 4-star local 2024 DE Dylan Stephenson, who saw UM twice this spring and breaks down his recruitment.

Also, from during the day yesterday, check out our update with Pa. TE Markus Dixon, who was evaluated at school by Alex Mirabal and now lists a Miami offer. And there also was the formal announcement that Kotie Kimble will be hired as an assistant for men's basketball, replacing Chris Caputo.

And, as always, stay tuned today for any news that may come up.