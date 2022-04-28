 CaneSport - Good Morning CaneSport 4.28.22
Good Morning CaneSport 4.28.22

CaneSport.com
Staff

WHAT’S UP TODAY    

This morning we have a couple of new recruiting updates for you, plus it's the first night of the NFL Draft and there are several Canes that hope to be taken before it all wraps up in a couple of days.

Our recruiting updates?

The first is with 4-star Indiana OT Luke Burgess, who took a visit this month with his family and updates where things stand with the Canes now. And we also catch up with 4-star local 2024 DE Dylan Stephenson, who saw UM twice this spring and breaks down his recruitment.

Also, from during the day yesterday, check out our update with Pa. TE Markus Dixon, who was evaluated at school by Alex Mirabal and now lists a Miami offer. And there also was the formal announcement that Kotie Kimble will be hired as an assistant for men's basketball, replacing Chris Caputo.

And, as always, stay tuned today for any news that may come up.

TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES    

4-star OT had "amazing" Cane visit: "Miami's definitely in it"

This OT visited Miami this month and shares where things stand with the Canes in his recruitment.

Local 4-star DE visited UM twice: "Saw them last year; it looked different"

This local 2024 DL visited Miami in the spring, was at the spring game, and breaks down where things stand now.

ANALYSIS: Several Canes hope to hear names called in NFL Draft

Several Canes hope to hear their names called over the next few days of the NFL Draft.

Pa. TE evaluated by UM, adds offer and will visit: "It's Tight End U"

This TE picked up an offer after Alex Mirabal evaluated him and plans to visit UM in June.

Kotie Kimble named men's hoops Assistant Coach

Jim Larranaga has hired Kotie Kimble as the team’s new assistant coach, replacing Chris Caputo.

TWEET OF THE DAY    

MESSAGE BOARD POST OF THE DAY  

Nathaniel Joseph needs to be a Cane ... Posted by Rosiecane

It's basically malfeasance by the prior staff that Joseph wasn't recruited, just plain negligence.....it really irritates me, but now we just need to hope that Cristobal and company can reel the kid back into the Cane fold where his heart is and where he belongs!....kid reminds me of a young Santana Moss, which is a huge compliment to Joseph.

QUOTE OF THE DAY  

I saw them last year and it looked different. I can tell by the coaching staff how the team is going to be. The players look like they have more oomph, look great.
— 4-star Miami Killian DE Dylan Stephenson, who saw UM practice twice this spring

