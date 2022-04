Good Morning CaneSport 4.29.22

We have our first controversy of the NIL era as Isaiah Wong threatens to go to the transfer portal today if his NIL deal with LifeWallet is not increased.

This morning we also have a couple of new recruiting updates for you.

Our recruiting updates?

First up is Louisiana 4-star DB Derek Williams, who visited the middle of the month with his parents, was blown away and says he will "definitely" return for an official visit, likely in June. So be sure to check that out.

And we also have an update with 2025 QB Colin Hurley, who lists UM among his offers and will be back in June for the Legends Camp. Miami's in great early position here, so see what he's saying about UM.

There's also a closer look at the baseball team entering the final month of the regular season, with Georgia Tech up next.

From yesterday we also had the news of a coach eval visit netting CB Braeden Marshall a Cane offer. And he's very interested so see what he's saying a bout where the Canes fit in now.

Plus today the NFL Draft will continue, with several Hurricanes hoping their names will be called in the next 48 hours.

And, as always, stay tuned today for any news that may come up.