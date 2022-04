Good Morning CaneSport 4.5.22

The Miami Hurricane resume football practice this morning with practice No. 10 already here, if you can believe it. We'll keep our eyes out for any depth chart changes off Saturday's scrimmage and stay tuned after the day's work for feedback that will also include more insight on the scrimmage - scheduled to talk are CB Te’Cory Couch, WR Jacolby George, WR Xavier Restrepo and LB Keontra Smith, who had an interception on Saturday.

To hold you over till then?

We have a couple of recruiting updates.

The first is with Rod Gainey, who has double digit offers already as a 2024 prospect and was on hand for Saturday's Cane scrimmage.

And we also catch up with DL Armondo Blount, who was on hand at the scrimmage and weighs in with his thoughts and where UM factors in to his early recruitment.