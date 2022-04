Good Morning CaneSport 4.7.22

Stay tuned as this morning is Miami's 11th spring practice. As always we'll have the news coming out of it, with videos and posting news and notes on the message boards as drills are going on. Plus afterward stay tuned for feedback from Mario Cristobal and several players - LB Corey Flagg, Jr., DL Jordan Miller, WR Key’Shawn Smith and OL Jalen Rivers.

To hold you over till then?

We have a couple of interesting recruiting updates this morning.

The first is with 2024 4-star QB Prentiss Noland, who got a good taste of UM with a recent visit and shares where things stand. And we also catch up with Indiana OL commitment William Larkins, who is talking regularly with OL coach Alex Mirabal - he shares his thoughts on UM and the situation with his Hurricane recruitment.

Plus from yesterday we had an update on Jacksonville State DE transfer DJ Coleman, who is currently on his official visit to UM and will remain today as well to watch practice before leaving in the evening.