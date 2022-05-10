Good Morning CaneSport 5.10.22

Presented by LifeWallet

This morning we have a closer look at the inroads the new Cane staff is making with top-ranked talent, and how the new approach could pay dividends. So be sure to check that out. And we also have a couple of new recruiting updates for you. First up? We catch up with OL target Johnathan Cline, who talks about how much love the Canes are showing him, and how that's helped UM have a "really good" chance with him. So check that out.. Another update is with DL Andrew Rumph, who has a Cane offer and has set up a Miami visit that he'll take May 21 with his parents. So find out where things stand heading into that. Plus there was of course the news from yesterday of standout UCF WR transfer Jaylon Robinson taking his official visit to Miami Wed.-Fri. this week, so don't miss what he is saying about that. And, as always, stay tuned today for any news that may come up.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5PdXIgdGltZSB0byBzaGluZSDwn5mMIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby85c1M0ZmtObTl3Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vOXNTNGZrTm05dzwv YT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBDYW5lcyBHb2xmIChAaHVycmljYW5lc2dvbGYpIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaHVycmljYW5lc2dvbGYvc3Rh dHVzLzE1MjM2NDg0NzAxMDc5NTkyOTY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ TWF5IDksIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBj aGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5ZZWEgaXTigJlzIGp1c3QgYSByZWZzIHZzIE1pYW1pIHRoaW5nIEkg Z3Vlc3MuLiBTTUjigLzvuI88L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBYYXZpZXIgUmVzdHJlcG8g KEBYYXZpZXJSZXN0cmVwbzEpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vWGF2aWVyUmVzdHJlcG8xL3N0YXR1cy8xNTIzNDg2NzEzMzE4MTAwOTky P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1heSA5LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2tx dW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdp dHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BQ0MgUXVhcnRlcmJhY2tzIHdpdGggdGhlIGhpZ2hlc3QgYmlnIHRp bWUgdGhyb3cgcmF0ZXMgbGFzdCBzZWFzb248YnI+PGJyPvCfjq8gVHlsZXIg VmFuIER5a2U6IDcuMSU8YnI+8J+OryBEZXZpbiBMZWFyeTogNi44JTxicj7w n46vIEJyZW5uYW4gQXJtc3Ryb25nOiA2LjclIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby9ITk5mQnlNaGd4Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vSE5OZkJ5TWhneDwv YT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBQRkYgQ29sbGVnZSAoQFBGRl9Db2xsZWdlKSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1BGRl9Db2xsZWdlL3N0YXR1cy8x NTIzNDIyNDkzMTEyODY4ODY0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1heSA4 LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Let’s just keep it 100, GREEDY / Stupid adults ruined the intention of NIL and college football ... Posted by phillyDAU Nothing against kids making money. The purpose for NIL was a kid like a Trevor Lawrence or Lamar Jackson being able to make money when their Jersey is the #1 seller in the book store or footlocker. So they can make some money for signing autographs or appearances and not get in trouble for doing so. Basically allowing in them to profit off of something the School is already profiting off of. it is not and was not intended for the 3 rd string right to make $50,000 for sending out a tweet to his 30 followers , where the majority is teammates and family. It is not for unproven high school kids to get multi-million dollar deals where they have done absolutely NOTHING. this is the issue that the NFL ran into with rookie salaries for top draft picks. Where you had guys like Jamarcus Russell or Sam Bradford getting $60 to $50 million dollar deals , making more than ALL PRO’s on the team, and coming in throwing picks and sucking. When you have schools like Tenn and stupid adults setting ridiculous values it only changes the market and results it higher offers not smaller. It causes folks to overspend on below par products just because they have to now. Just like Mich st being stupid and setting the bar so high with coaching salaries. folks want to get mad at Wong but all he was doing was taking advantage of system greedy Adults put in place Folks want to blame the NCAA but what can they do?! If you are not a corporation and these kids are not employees how can you regulate a free market society. to get a handle on this the schools will prob have to separate and become incorporate and make the “students-athletes” employees of the school.

