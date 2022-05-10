Good Morning CaneSport 5.10.22
Presented by LifeWallet
WHAT’S UP TODAY
This morning we have a closer look at the inroads the new Cane staff is making with top-ranked talent, and how the new approach could pay dividends. So be sure to check that out.
And we also have a couple of new recruiting updates for you.
First up?
We catch up with OL target Johnathan Cline, who talks about how much love the Canes are showing him, and how that's helped UM have a "really good" chance with him. So check that out..
Another update is with DL Andrew Rumph, who has a Cane offer and has set up a Miami visit that he'll take May 21 with his parents. So find out where things stand heading into that.
Plus there was of course the news from yesterday of standout UCF WR transfer Jaylon Robinson taking his official visit to Miami Wed.-Fri. this week, so don't miss what he is saying about that.
And, as always, stay tuned today for any news that may come up.
TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES
ANALYSIS: New approach to recruiting could net big rewards
CaneSport Managing Editor Matt Shodell shares his take on how recruiting is different now vs. the past.
OL: Canes recruiting me relentlessly, have "really good" chance
This Ga. OL says the Canes are recruiting him relentlessly ... and it just might pay off.
DL sets Cane visit for this month: "I like Miami a lot"
This in-state DL has a Cane offer and will be on campus with his parents this month. Read on.
UCF WR transfer set for Wed-Fri UM official visit: "They have my interest"
The Miami Hurricanes are on the hunt for a top wide receiver, and UCF's Jaylon Robinson will be on campus this week.
TWEETS OF THE DAY
MESSAGE BOARD POST OF THE DAY
Let’s just keep it 100, GREEDY / Stupid adults ruined the intention of NIL and college football ... Posted by phillyDAU
Nothing against kids making money. The purpose for NIL was a kid like a Trevor Lawrence or Lamar Jackson being able to make money when their Jersey is the #1 seller in the book store or footlocker. So they can make some money for signing autographs or appearances and not get in trouble for doing so. Basically allowing in them to profit off of something the School is already profiting off of.
it is not and was not intended for the 3 rd string right to make $50,000 for sending out a tweet to his 30 followers , where the majority is teammates and family. It is not for unproven high school kids to get multi-million dollar deals where they have done absolutely NOTHING.
this is the issue that the NFL ran into with rookie salaries for top draft picks. Where you had guys like Jamarcus Russell or Sam Bradford getting $60 to $50 million dollar deals , making more than ALL PRO’s on the team, and coming in throwing picks and sucking. When you have schools like Tenn and stupid adults setting ridiculous values it only changes the market and results it higher offers not smaller. It causes folks to overspend on below par products just because they have to now. Just like Mich st being stupid and setting the bar so high with coaching salaries.
folks want to get mad at Wong but all he was doing was taking advantage of system greedy Adults put in place
Folks want to blame the NCAA but what can they do?! If you are not a corporation and these kids are not employees how can you regulate a free market society.
to get a handle on this the schools will prob have to separate and become incorporate and make the “students-athletes” employees of the school.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
• Talk about stuff inside Gary Ferman’s War Room
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our You Tube Channel
• Listen to our podcasts at Apple Podcasts
• Follow us on Twitter @CaneSport
Be a CaneSport Ambassador. Bring your friends to CaneSport.com with our 30-Day Free Trial. Code: Miami30
Advertise with us. Email CaneSport@yahoo.com
Lastly, Have a great day!