Good Morning CaneSport 5.11.22

First up this morning?

We take a deeper dive into the UM vs. Texas A&M betting line of -9 from FanDuel, so be sure to check that out.

And we have a few new recruiting updates for you.

We catch up with in-state 4-star DE Damon Wilson, who says the Canes are recruiting him hardest of anyone ... but he's got so much interest that at last check he had 339 unopened text messages. Find out where he stands.

There's also a check in with 4-star WR Jalen Brown, a high priority target for Miami who has several others chasing hard. So don't miss what he's saying.

And another update is with 2025 LB Jadon Perlotte, who was evaluated at his Georgia high school by Jahmile Addae and added a Cane offer. He says he's a Miami fan, so be sure to check out what he's saying.

And, as always, stay tuned today for any news that may come up.