Good Morning CaneSport 5.12.22

First up this morning?

Check out our closer look at why Miami needs a potential No. 1 receiver like UCF transfer Jaylon Robinson - who is currently on his Cane official visit - on board.

We also have a couple of new recruiting updates for you.

We catch up with Alabama DT Connor Knight, who visited Miami in March for 3 days and plans to be back for an official visit. He now says UM is in his top 3, so don't miss that update.

There's also a check in with 4-star DE Bai Jobe, who is talking with DL coach Joe Salave'a and is working to set up a Miami official visit. So don't miss where things stand with him.

And from yesterday during the day be sure to check out how we took a deeper dive into the UM vs. Texas A&M betting line of -9 from FanDuel.

And, as always, stay tuned today for any news that may come up.