Good Morning CaneSport 5.13.22

Presented by LifeWallet
WHAT’S UP TODAY
This morning we have a couple of new recruiting updates for you.
First up?
We catch up with 4-star RB Parker Jenkins, out of Texas, who has now picked up his 35th offer with UM coming on board. He plans to visit and updates where things stand.
Another update is with 4-star Ga. DB/ATH KJ Bolden, in the Class of 2024, who landed a Miami offer when Jahmile Addae evaluated him at school. So be sure to check out what he's saying about the Canes now.
And, as always, stay tuned today for any news that may come up.
TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES
4-star RB lands Cane offer: “They are on my list to be official visit”
This Texas RB added a Cane offer and breaks down where things stand now.
Addae evaluates, offers Ga. 4-star DB: "Miami's a top school"
This 2024 4-star prospect landed a Cane offer when Jahmile Addae visited his school and breaks down where things stand.
TWEETS OF THE DAY
MESSAGE BOARD POST OF THE DAY
Texas A&M prediction ... Posted by davez69
My prediction (silly one): We shock the world and stomp A&M 31-3 that shoots us up the polls. But, then we get upset by someone we shouldn't lose to like Duke in a rainstorm or something. Still win the Coastal, and still win the ACC.
However, the Committee leaves us out of the CFBP despite being a 12-1 ACC Champ. The teams that make it in will be Ohio State (with 0 or 1 losses), USC (with 0 or 1 losses), Bama/Georgia (with 1 or 2 losses), and Texas A&M (as the SEC Champ with 1 loss to us).
The reason they'll give is that the SEC is tougher and that A&M lost to us early in the season when their impact freshmen were still learning the system (ignoring our impact freshmen and transfers and entirely new coaching staff). Plus, they'll say we had the worst loss of the group despite them historically considering big wins being more important than bad losses.
Then we beat ND 69-0 in the Orange Bowl (and then run the table the next 3 years and get 3 titles in Mario's first 4 while Canes fans lament the fact that it should've been 4 for 4).
QUOTE OF THE DAY
I knew coach Addae from coaching at Georgia, he saw me from there, we already knew each other. He’s a real cool guy, laid back. Never talks about football, talks about life and school.
— Cane 4-star target KJ Bolden, who landed an offer after DB coach Jahmile Addae visited his school