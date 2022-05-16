Good Morning CaneSport 5.16.22
WHAT’S UP TODAY
This morning we have an interesting story on one of the first individual NIL deals in the nation to be signed with a walkon. LifeWallet has inked University of Miami freshman RB Michael Peraino to a six-month contract worth $10,000, so be sure to check out that interesting update.
And we also have a couple of new recruiting updates for you this a.m.
First up?
We catch up with TE Jackson McGohan, who picked up an offer from Stephen Field last week. A Cincinnati commitment, he says a Cane official visit could be in the works and he has UM in this. So check that out.
Another update is with 2025 RB Deondrae Riden, Jr., as the Canes aren't only focused on using this spring to give out offers in the classes of 2023 and 2024. Riden grew up following the Canes closely and updates where things stand with him.
From over the weekend?
Yesterday we had a wrap-up of QB Emory Williams' 2-day visit to UM with his family, so don't miss that feedback.
We had some more recruiting news, with Ga. DL Darron Reed discussing having his Miami official visit set up and where things stand. Plus we talked with Fox Crader, a State of Washington 2024 OL who picked up a Cane offer after being evaluated. It was his first offer, so that was a special one.
There also was portal news, with UCF WR transfer Jaylon Robinson's visit wrapping up on Friday and then his Sunday announcement … which unfortunately went for Ole Miss.
Plus there was the big baseball series of FSU, with recaps of games one, two and three here.
And, as always, stay tuned today for any news that may come up.
TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES
UM walkon RB gets NIL deal: "Not about $, I love proving people wrong."
Life for a walkon football player isn't glamorous. But now UM has what's believed to be the 1st walkon with an NIL deal.
Cincy TE commit lands Cane offer, considering official visit
This Cincinnati commitment got an offer from Stephen Field last week and updates the latest.
Texas RB lands Miami offer: “I’m a fan”
This 2025 RB landed his 11th offer from the Miami Hurricanes this spring and breaks down his status.
QB Emory Williams wraps up 2-day Cane visit: UM "absolutely" in top group
QB Emory Williams landed a Cane offer last month and spent 2 days on campus with his family. We have your recap.
OT lands 1st offer from UM: I’ll be visiting, 100 percent
This State of Washington prospect picked up an offer after Stephen Field evaluated him and shares his thoughts.
DL talking to Cane coaches daily, has official visit set
This Ga. DL has set his five official visits for June, has a decision date, and UM’s right in it.
UCF WR transfer gives Cane official visit high marks, moves up announcement
Jaylon Robinson visited Miami Wed.-Fri. this week and shares where things stand now.
No. 6 Miami falls in rubber game to No. 21 Florida State, 6-4
The Miami Hurricanes baseball team came up short to rival Florida State, 6-4, in front of 4,544 fans on Sunday.
Baseball drops game 2 at FSU, 6-4
The sixth-ranked University of Miami baseball team dropped the nightcap of the doubleheader against rival No. 21 Florida State, 6-4, Saturday at Dick Howser Stadium.
Baseball takes game 1 at FSU, 8-2
No. 6 Miami claimed the first leg of the doubleheader, downing the 21st-ranked Seminoles, 8-2, in front of 4,760 fans at Dick Howser Stadium.
MESSAGE BOARD POST OF THE DAY
On the topic of flipping Nathaniel Joseph from Clemson ... Posted by ddimaggio
He’s an important recruit . No doubt
Game changing ?
No
But the overall recruiting effort has been transformed .
Mario is relentless
He will get his share of top recruits
He has worked the Portal very well
Things should play out well
But patience is needed
Still big holes to fill
The lines need to get way bigger and stronger
