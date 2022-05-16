Good Morning CaneSport 5.16.22

This morning we have an interesting story on one of the first individual NIL deals in the nation to be signed with a walkon. LifeWallet has inked University of Miami freshman RB Michael Peraino to a six-month contract worth $10,000, so be sure to check out that interesting update.

And we also have a couple of new recruiting updates for you this a.m.

First up?

We catch up with TE Jackson McGohan, who picked up an offer from Stephen Field last week. A Cincinnati commitment, he says a Cane official visit could be in the works and he has UM in this. So check that out.

Another update is with 2025 RB Deondrae Riden, Jr., as the Canes aren't only focused on using this spring to give out offers in the classes of 2023 and 2024. Riden grew up following the Canes closely and updates where things stand with him.

From over the weekend?

Yesterday we had a wrap-up of QB Emory Williams' 2-day visit to UM with his family, so don't miss that feedback.

We had some more recruiting news, with Ga. DL Darron Reed discussing having his Miami official visit set up and where things stand. Plus we talked with Fox Crader, a State of Washington 2024 OL who picked up a Cane offer after being evaluated. It was his first offer, so that was a special one.

There also was portal news, with UCF WR transfer Jaylon Robinson's visit wrapping up on Friday and then his Sunday announcement … which unfortunately went for Ole Miss.

Plus there was the big baseball series of FSU, with recaps of games one, two and three here.

And, as always, stay tuned today for any news that may come up.