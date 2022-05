Good Morning CaneSport 5.17.22

First up this morning?

We have a couple of new recruiting updates for you.

We catch up with high priority TE Jackson Carver, who has set up his Miami Hurricanes official visit and breaks down where things stand with him and his UM recruitment.

There's also a check in with Georgia LB Jalen Smith, who says it's likely the Canes get one of his five official visits in June ... and he wants to decide the end of that month. So don't miss what he's saying.

Plus this morning we have an analysis of Tyler Van Dyke and his Heisman Trophy odds, which were updated over the weekend by FoxBet. Check out where he stands and check out how we see his chances.

And, as always, stay tuned today for any news that may come up.