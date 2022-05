Good Morning CaneSport 5.18.22

Before we get to our new stories this morning, make sure you check out our interesting analysis looking at commitment numbers as of this day for the Miami Hurricanes over the last decade. It's a fascinating look back at just how many early commits came in the past ... and how UM appears to be much more selective now.

Also in case you missed it be sure to check out our update with QB Emory Williams from during the day yesterday. He is coming off a UM visit and is now set to announce his decision next week ... and he's set up his Miami official visit for June. We're feeling good about this one.

This morning?

Well, we have a couple of new recruiting updates for you.

We catch up with OL Paul Mubenga, who added a Cane offer during the spring evaluation period and has 46 offers. The Canes are pushing hard, so is an official visit in the works? Read on for that.

There's also a check in with 4-star 2024 prospect Jadan Baugh, who landed a Cane offer this month and plans to visit UM next month. Find out where Miami fits in with this highly talented Georgia prospect.

And, as always, stay tuned today for any news that may come up.