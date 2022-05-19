 CaneSport - Good Morning CaneSport 5.19.22
News
Good Morning CaneSport 5.19.22

WHAT’S UP TODAY    

First up this morning?

We have a few new recruiting updates for you.

We catch up for the latest on TE Julien Randolph, who landed a Cane offer from Stephen Field during the spring eval period and is now set to be on campus this weekend. So check out that story.

Another update is with standout 2024 4-star athlete DayDay Farmer, who was close to committing to the prior staff and remains high on Miami ... but now he needs to do something to pick up that Cane re-offer.

And a third recruiting story this morning is with 2025 Ga. athlete Amauri Anderson. The Miami Hurricanes were his first offer, and we have his reaction and where things stand there.

Plus from yesterday we broke down the NCAA's rule changes and how it affects Miami.

There also was the new offer that went out to area RB Christopher Johnson in this year's class, so don't miss what he's saying about where things stand now. And we have your feedback off 4-star Kansas QB Avery Johnson getting evaluated by Frank Ponce with a Cane offer possibly coming soon.

And also from yesterday be sure to check out our update on preferred walkon QB Bryson Martin, who plays for former Cane long snapper Chris Harvey at Clearwater (Fla.) Central Catholic High School.

And, as always, stay tuned today for any news that may come up throughout the day.

TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES    

Va. TE got offer from Field, visiting UM this weekend

The Canes will host a talented tight end this weekend. Read on for the situation here.

4-star athlete evaluated by Canes: I hit 180 pounds, I have offer

This athlete was close to committing to the prior staff, and now needs to add some weight to get an offer from Cristobal.

First offer for talented athlete comes from Miami Hurricanes

UM evaluated and offered this 2025 standout, and he talks about how that will affect his long-term recruitment.

4-star Kansas QB evaluated by Frank Ponce Wed.: "He liked what he saw"

This Kansas QB in this year's class got evaluated today by Frank Ponce, and we have your feedback on how it went.

Area RB lands Cane offer Wed., UM right in mix: "I was pretty excited"

This area RB in this year's class added a UM offer today and breaks down where things stand now.

ANALYSIS: How new NCAA rules will affect ... and not affect UM

The NCAA tweeted out a couple of major changes, and we break them down.

Cane national champion/now HS coach has his QB headed to UM as PWO

Bryson Martin plays for former UM long snapper Chris Harvey in Clearwater; now Martin will be a preferred walkon at UM.

TWEETS OF THE DAY    

MESSAGE BOARD POST OF THE DAY    

Baseball wrong time to drop off ... Posted by HJCane

This is still salvageable but this is not when you want your squad to flounder. It seems like every year with this team. I get it, young etc.. but I hope they can get back on track going into ACC tournament and beyond. Dropping 3-4 in a row doesn't bode well. Baseball tourney is almost always the school that got hot at end of year.

QUOTE OF THE DAY    

This will really keep them high with me longterm. They were the first school to really give me an opportunity. And I know the history there - Frank Gore, Sean Taylor, Michael Irvin. It’s exciting.
— 2025 Ga. recruit Amauri Anderson, who landed his first offer from the Canes

Lastly, Have a great day!

