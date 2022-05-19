Good Morning CaneSport 5.19.22

First up this morning?

We have a few new recruiting updates for you.

We catch up for the latest on TE Julien Randolph, who landed a Cane offer from Stephen Field during the spring eval period and is now set to be on campus this weekend. So check out that story.

Another update is with standout 2024 4-star athlete DayDay Farmer, who was close to committing to the prior staff and remains high on Miami ... but now he needs to do something to pick up that Cane re-offer.

And a third recruiting story this morning is with 2025 Ga. athlete Amauri Anderson. The Miami Hurricanes were his first offer, and we have his reaction and where things stand there.

Plus from yesterday we broke down the NCAA's rule changes and how it affects Miami.

There also was the new offer that went out to area RB Christopher Johnson in this year's class, so don't miss what he's saying about where things stand now. And we have your feedback off 4-star Kansas QB Avery Johnson getting evaluated by Frank Ponce with a Cane offer possibly coming soon.

And also from yesterday be sure to check out our update on preferred walkon QB Bryson Martin, who plays for former Cane long snapper Chris Harvey at Clearwater (Fla.) Central Catholic High School.

And, as always, stay tuned today for any news that may come up throughout the day.