Good Morning CaneSport 5.2.22

This morning we have a couple of recruiting updates on players that received offers from their spring evaluations by Cane coaches.

The first is on under the radar QB Emory Williams - he has set his Cane visit. And we also have the coach's take on him. With QBs Dante Moore and Jaden Rashada high in the mix the Canes aren't only putting their eggs in those two baskets. So get the latest going on there.

We also catch up with OL Tosin Babalade, who got a school visit from Alex Mirabal last week and had picked up a Cane offer in January. Where do things stand with him? We have your update.

There's also an analysis of where the baseball team stands after dropping 2 of 3 against Georgia Tech.

Our content from over the weekend?

There was of course the Isaiah Wong news. And we debated the NIL controversy between Wong and Nijel Pack.

In recruiting we update the status of CB Jakeem Jackson, who landed a recent Cane offer and breaks down where UM fits in now. And we also had an update with 4-star Chauncey Bowens, a RB in the Class of 2024 who breaks down where UM stands after visiting.

The NFL Draft also was held, with Jon Ford the lone Cane taken - he went in the final round.

And there also was the baseball team's series at Georgia Tech - we have your recaps of games one, two and three.