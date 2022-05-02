Good Morning CaneSport 5.2.22
WHAT’S UP TODAY
This morning we have a couple of recruiting updates on players that received offers from their spring evaluations by Cane coaches.
The first is on under the radar QB Emory Williams - he has set his Cane visit. And we also have the coach's take on him. With QBs Dante Moore and Jaden Rashada high in the mix the Canes aren't only putting their eggs in those two baskets. So get the latest going on there.
We also catch up with OL Tosin Babalade, who got a school visit from Alex Mirabal last week and had picked up a Cane offer in January. Where do things stand with him? We have your update.
There's also an analysis of where the baseball team stands after dropping 2 of 3 against Georgia Tech.
There was of course the Isaiah Wong news. And we debated the NIL controversy between Wong and Nijel Pack.
In recruiting we update the status of CB Jakeem Jackson, who landed a recent Cane offer and breaks down where UM fits in now. And we also had an update with 4-star Chauncey Bowens, a RB in the Class of 2024 who breaks down where UM stands after visiting.
The NFL Draft also was held, with Jon Ford the lone Cane taken - he went in the final round.
And there also was the baseball team's series at Georgia Tech - we have your recaps of games one, two and three.
Coach's Take: Fla. QB Emory Williams
This under the radar QB picked up his third Power 5 offer when Frank Ponce evaluated him.
OL's school visited by Mirabal: I know "brotherhood, love, culture" at UM
This Md. OL had a school visit from Alex Mirabal last week, has a Cane offer and updates where things stand.
ANALYSIS: Where baseball team stands after dropping 2 of 3 at Georgia Tech
Miami started April on their longest winning streak of the season but ended April with their longest losing streak.
Under-the-radar QB lands offer from Ponce, sets May 14-15 Cane visit
QB Emory Williams is set to take a visit with his parents to Miami May 14-15 with his parents.
RB reoffered by UM: "Miami always going to have special place in my heart"
This 2024 RB visited UM twice last summer and was back in April, and now he's been reoffered. So where do things stand?
Ford selected by Green Bay Packers on Day 3 of NFL Draft
University of Miami defensive lineman Jonathan Ford was selected in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers Saturday. He was the lone Cane taken.
CB lands Miami offer, plans unofficial and official UM visits
This CB/ATH added a Cane offer recently and updates where UM fits into his thinking.
Debating The NIL Controversy: Nijel Pack vs. Isaiah Wong
We take a closer look at the Isaiah Wong situation, and how it relates to Nijel Pack.
Wong backs off transfer portal ultimatum with prospects for more
Isaiah Wong, who agreed to a $100,000 NIL deal with John Ruiz' LifeWallet on April 12, issued an ultimatum that he would enter the transfer portal if his compensation were not increased, then backed off.
Baseball drops fourth in a row, fall to Ga. Tech 7-5
The third-ranked Hurricanes fell to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, 7-5, Saturday at Mac Nease Baseball Park.
Miami drops pitchers’ duel to Georgia Tech, 3-1
Despite a strong start from the Hurricanes’ ace, No. 3 Miami came up short, 3-1, Friday evening at Mac Nease Baseball Park.
It All About The Dogs ... Posted by silver97
No I didnt say DAWGS for Georgia who had 5 defensive players go in the first Round of the Draft last night. I said DOGS first Ballers.
So Garrett Wilson was the 1st Receiver taken and were you aware he was from Austin Texas. But played for Ohio State. He was Ranked the 6th best Receiver that year by Rivals. Frank Ladson was #8. Jeremiah Peyton was 11th. Remember him? He almost didn't come back for August Camp last year because of a Spring demotion. At least he can always tell people he was Ranked ahead of Jameson Wilson in that same Rivals WR year.
Mark Pope continues his College Career at Alabama State or somewhere while Jalen Waddle is getting paid by the Dolphins. Waddle was Ranked 2 slots behind Pope coming out of High School.
There is a lot of Spoiled Diva culture in this High School Recruiting process. Once all that gets broken down by a College Program Culture that will not put up with it you might find some more quote Over Achievers.
