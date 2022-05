Good Morning CaneSport 5.24.22

First up this morning?

We have a couple of new recruiting updates for you.

We catch up with 4-star Jaxon Howard, who was getting recruited hard by Stephen Field as a TE but now that he is looking to play DL has the Cane line coaches hot on his trail as well. He's set his UM official visit date, so don't miss that interesting update.

There's also a check in with high priority local LB Stanquan Clark, who has high praise for LB coach Charlie Strong and updates his visit situation, announcement timeline and more.

Plus from yesterday we had an update with TE Julien Randolph and his brother, who got an offer, off their 2-day Cane visit.

And from the afternoon we had your baseball update, as we were on hand as the team departed for the ACC Tournament. So get that feedback.

And, as always, stay tuned today for any news that may come up.