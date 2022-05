Good Morning CaneSport 5.25.22

First up this morning?

We take a closer look at a ranking of the top all-time first year college head coaches ... with an eye toward the high bar Mario Cristobal will have to hit to get on that list. And guess, what, two of the top 5 are former Cane coaches. So be sure to check out that analysis.

And we have a couple of new recruiting updates for you.

We catch up with DE Bai Jobe, who has set up his Miami Hurricanes official visit for June 10. He breaks things down.

There's also a check in with Louisville commitment Adonijah Green, who has picked up a Miami offer and says UM is in it. He plans to visit, so read that update as well.

And, as always, stay tuned today for any news that may come up.