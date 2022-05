Good Morning CaneSport 5.26.22

First up this morning?

The Alonzo Highsmith hiring has been finalized and we break it down with multiple stories.

We also have a couple of new recruiting updates for you.

We catch up with a huge Cane priority, 5-star DE Jayden Wayne, who has set up his Miami official visit and weighs in on where things stand with him.

There's also a check in with 4-star Mass. standout Ronan Hanafin, who is hearing from coach Mario Cristobal daily and breaks down his interest level in the Hurricanes. So be sure to check that out as well.

Plus from yesterday don't miss our update on the key American Heritage targets for the Hurricanes. We give an inside look off Damari Brown and Brandon Inniss taking a Wednesday visit to UM.

And, as always, stay tuned today for any news that may come up.