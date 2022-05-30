Good Morning CaneSport 5.30.22
Presented by LifeWallet
WHAT’S UP TODAY
First up this morning?
We have a couple of new recruiting updates for you.
We catch up with a pair of 2024 out of state prospects that UM is targeting and offered during spring evaluations. The first is 4-star Missouri DE Williams Nwaneri, and the other is 4-star Ohio TE Tayvion Galloway. Galloway, it should be mentioned, calls UM his dream school. Both break down where the Canes now stand in their early picture, so check those out.
From over the weekend we also had some recruiting updates you don't want to miss. The first was with high priority local 4-star DE Rueben Bain, who updates where things stand with Miami and others he's considering. And we also spoke with another key target, 4-star OL Madden Sanker, who has set his Cane official visit. Don't miss his thoughts on Miami and why the Canes are high in his picture. We also caught up with WR commit Lamar Seymore, who had some interesting insight into what he sees for the future at UM.
And Derrick LeBlanc and Ja'Keem Jackson visited Miami on Friday, so we had your update on that as well.
There also was the poor showing by UM in baseball at the ACC Tournament, with the Canes dropping both games in pool play.
And, as always, stay tuned today for any news that may come up, including the baseball regional seedings starting at noon; UM was chosen as one of 16 regional hosts on Sunday.
TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES
Mirabal offers 4-star Mo. standout who plans to visit
This Missouri lineman picked up his 19th offer from Miami and breaks down where the Canes fit into his picture.
4-star TE lands offer from Field: “That’s kind of my dream school”
This Ohio TE grew up with a dad that rooted for Miami, so how does that affect him?
UM making 4-star Sanker a priority; official visit set for June
OG Madden Sanker is getting personally recruited by Mario Cristobal and updates his status.
Cristobal personally recruiting 4-star Rueben Bain, wait is on
Rueben Bain has set up 2 official visits but it may be a while before he announces.
Seymore sees it all coming together for Canes; national title in 2 years
What Miami has now is the best of both worlds for Hurricanes WR commitment Lamar Seymore.
LeBlanc back at The U again, this time with another friend
High priority DE Derrick LeBlanc returned to Miami Friday, this time with a new teammate checking out the Hurricanes.
Another collapse: Canes baseball pummeled by Wake Forest
An 0-2 ACC Tournament has Canes baseball reeling going into regional play.
TWEETS OF THE DAY
MESSAGE BOARD POST OF THE DAY
I said it before and I’ll say it again. This class hinges on Oline and Dline recruiting ... Posted by phillyDAU
Yah it would be great to get Innis, Fletcher and Rashada but more than them we need some big time Oline and Dline recruits.
There is a reason why TAMU spent millions on their class and most of it on the Dline
If you look at the last national champions: Alabama, UGA, Clemson and LSU. Yes, with the exception of UGA, all of them had explosive offenses but they also had big time Dlines and Olines.
this is where the litmus test should be, not are we recruiting Fletcher or Hakeem Williams or are we in it for either one.
It should be who are we bringing in and landing on the oline and dline. You don’t see any top QB talking about TAMU and they just lost their QB once committed to Ala but they sure do have a lot of DLinemen talking about them.
I know coach knows the importance of this too that’s why we have like at least 3 coaches dedicated to those 2 position groups. We got Mario, Alex and I can’t remember the other guys name on the oline and Joe, Rod and Hall of Famer Jason Taylor on the Dline
QUOTE OF THE DAY
• Talk about stuff inside Gary Ferman’s War Room
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our You Tube Channel
• Listen to our podcasts at Apple Podcasts
• Follow us on Twitter @CaneSport
Be a CaneSport Ambassador. Bring your friends to CaneSport.com with our 30-Day Free Trial. Code: Miami30
Advertise with us. Email CaneSport@yahoo.com
Lastly, Have a great day!