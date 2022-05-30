Good Morning CaneSport 5.30.22

Presented by LifeWallet

I said it before and I’ll say it again. This class hinges on Oline and Dline recruiting ... Posted by phillyDAU Yah it would be great to get Innis, Fletcher and Rashada but more than them we need some big time Oline and Dline recruits. There is a reason why TAMU spent millions on their class and most of it on the Dline If you look at the last national champions: Alabama, UGA, Clemson and LSU. Yes, with the exception of UGA, all of them had explosive offenses but they also had big time Dlines and Olines. this is where the litmus test should be, not are we recruiting Fletcher or Hakeem Williams or are we in it for either one. It should be who are we bringing in and landing on the oline and dline. You don’t see any top QB talking about TAMU and they just lost their QB once committed to Ala but they sure do have a lot of DLinemen talking about them. I know coach knows the importance of this too that’s why we have like at least 3 coaches dedicated to those 2 position groups. We got Mario, Alex and I can’t remember the other guys name on the oline and Joe, Rod and Hall of Famer Jason Taylor on the Dline

