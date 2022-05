Good Morning CaneSport 5.31.22

First up this morning?

We have a couple of new recruiting updates for you.

We catch up with in-state safety Kylen Webb, who landed a Cane offer after being evaluated this spring and shares where Miami fits into his thought process now, among other things.

There's also a check in with a 4-star QB right in Miami's backyard who is talking with Frank Ponce - 2024 St. Thomas Aquinas standout Tyler Aronson. His early thoughts on UM and where the Canes stand? Be sure to check that out.

Plus from yesterday be sure to check out our coverage of the baseball regional announcement, with feedback from the team and coach Gino DiMare as well as an analysis of the other three teams in the bracket.

And, as always, stay tuned today for any news that may come up.