Good Morning CaneSport 5.4.22

This morning we have a couple of new recruiting updates for you.

First up?

We catch up with OG Brendan Black, who is hearing from Alex Mirabal almost daily and says the Canes are now in his top 3 and that he's working to set up a June visit to UM. So be sure to read his thoughts on Cristobal and where the Canes stand.

Another update is at RB. While Cedric Baxter might be choice 1A and 1B for the Miami Hurricanes, he remains undecided. And UM also remains in the picture for Seale (Ala.) Russell County High School RB Drew Pickett, who visited in mid-April for the spring game and also went on campus. We talk with Pickett, so be sure to check that out.

Plus, from yesterday afternoon, CaneSport publisher answered all your questions about the team, NIL and more. So be sure and get his insight.

And, as always, stay tuned today for any news that may come up.