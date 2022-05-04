Good Morning CaneSport 5.4.22
WHAT’S UP TODAY
This morning we have a couple of new recruiting updates for you.
First up?
We catch up with OG Brendan Black, who is hearing from Alex Mirabal almost daily and says the Canes are now in his top 3 and that he's working to set up a June visit to UM. So be sure to read his thoughts on Cristobal and where the Canes stand.
Another update is at RB. While Cedric Baxter might be choice 1A and 1B for the Miami Hurricanes, he remains undecided. And UM also remains in the picture for Seale (Ala.) Russell County High School RB Drew Pickett, who visited in mid-April for the spring game and also went on campus. We talk with Pickett, so be sure to check that out.
Plus, from yesterday afternoon, CaneSport publisher answered all your questions about the team, NIL and more. So be sure and get his insight.
And, as always, stay tuned today for any news that may come up.
TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES
Canes in top 3 for Jacksonville OL who is hearing from UM almost daily
This OL visited UM last month and loved it, and now he says UM has made his top 3.
Ala. RB visited last month: "Miami definitely still in top schools"
While the Canes are still chasing Cedric Baxter hard, this Alabama RB also remains in UM's picture.
Gary Ferman's mailbag: Your May questions answered
CaneSport publisher takes on all your questions with the month of May kicking off. Don't miss his take on the team and more.
TWEETS OF THE DAY
MESSAGE BOARD POST OF THE DAY
Do We To Expect To See A Spread Offense Under Gattis With 00/01/10/11 Personnel Groupings...? ... Posted by advarkas
Given the status of the WR group as of May 3...?
- No elite, impact #1 WR
- lots of unproven guys, albeit guys with a lot of potential
- don't see a reliable Allen Hurns, Braxton Berrios, Rambo type of guy who can bail out an offense in big key down and distance situations
Conversely, we seem to have a strong TE group, a healthier backfield now with RBs, and what I believe will be a much improved OL with coaching and development.
Perhaps we see a more conventional offense with 12/22 personnel groupings, or a least more a balanced personnel grouping offense...?
Not sure what to expect. Michigan's offense has looked like shit under Harbaugh for most of his career there, but Gattis did a hell of job with below average QB play and not a lot of skill-position prowess. A significant reason why Gattis left a great program like Michigan for The U is the indisputable, cataclysmic gap in speed/talent at the skill position between what South Florida produces out of high school versus what Michigan/Ohio/Midwest produces.
My honest opinion - I think that his Offense could look VERY conservative in the beginning of the season with TVD, but evolve into a much more open, progressive, attacking Offense as guys start to grow into this new regime and system and culture, and TVD gets a little more comfortable with 2-3 of the WRs.
Thoughts...?
QUOTE OF THE DAY
