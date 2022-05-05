Good Morning CaneSport 5.5.22
WHAT’S UP TODAY
This morning we have a couple of new recruiting updates for you.
First up?
We catch up with a really interesting 4-star OL prospect, Olaus Alinen. From the west coast of Finland, he actually got an offer from Mario Cristobal and Alex Mirabal when they were at Oregon and he was still overseas (it was his second offer). Alinen moved to the U.S. for his junior year and now has 46 offers, and he's set up a UM official visit and has the Canes high in his picture. So don't miss that update.
Another update is with San Diego (Calif.) Lincoln High School RB Roderick Robinson II, who lists 27 offers including Miami. He's in regular contact with Mario Cristobal and Kevin Smith and updates where things stand with him.
Plus from yesterday during the day we had an update on TE Jamari Johnson, a Louisville commit who got an offer from Stephen Field during an evaluation at his school and now has a top two of Miami and Louisville.
And, as always, stay tuned today for any news that may come up.
TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES
OL got original Cristobal offer in Finland, sets UM official visit
This 4-star has quite the back story, including getting an offer from Mario Cristobal in Finland. UM's a finalist.
Canes on top list for Calif. RB talking with Cristobal, Kevin Smith
We catch up with RB Roderick Robinson II, who lists 27 offers including Miami and has a personal tie to the Cane program
Louisville TE commit lands offer from Field at school, now UM in top 2
This TE added a Cane offer Wednesday and says UM is now in a race with Louisville, where he's committed.
The dilemma forced by the NIL ... Posted by ElijahGreen25
Take top dollar and play with subpar talent that couldn't land NIL deals or play with a loaded team because everyone got a solid NIL deal?
It really depends on the general market. Take Tennessee and their $8Mill NIL deal. How many elite players can they afford now that they spent so much on a QB? There are so many other equally important questions that could be asked, but only keeping the topic on talent acquisition makes you wonder what will happen to the players that are good but don't get any NIL deals?
The way Miami is doing it is the overall best solution because if there are any under the radar players that never got a deal at say Tennessee then they will be attracted to transferring to Miami so they can get paid. Plus, if there is a player on our team that turns out to be an absolute monster on the field then someone locally will choose to make an NIL deal with them which once again favors Miami with it's large population compared to say Knoxville.
Playing the middle road allows options for a more complete team which means better OL DL RB LB DB and WR. Over a team with just 9 or 12 dominant players out of high school.
