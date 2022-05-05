Good Morning CaneSport 5.5.22

This morning we have a couple of new recruiting updates for you.

First up?

We catch up with a really interesting 4-star OL prospect, Olaus Alinen. From the west coast of Finland, he actually got an offer from Mario Cristobal and Alex Mirabal when they were at Oregon and he was still overseas (it was his second offer). Alinen moved to the U.S. for his junior year and now has 46 offers, and he's set up a UM official visit and has the Canes high in his picture. So don't miss that update.

Another update is with San Diego (Calif.) Lincoln High School RB Roderick Robinson II, who lists 27 offers including Miami. He's in regular contact with Mario Cristobal and Kevin Smith and updates where things stand with him.

Plus from yesterday during the day we had an update on TE Jamari Johnson, a Louisville commit who got an offer from Stephen Field during an evaluation at his school and now has a top two of Miami and Louisville.

And, as always, stay tuned today for any news that may come up.