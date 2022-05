Good Morning CaneSport 5.6.22

This morning we have a couple of new recruiting updates for you.

First up?

We catch up with in-state OT James Jenkins, who has UM pushing and is working to set up an official visit. Find out the other schools in his picture and where things stand with him.

Another update is with 4-star local WR/CB standout William Fowles. Miami reoffered him in January, and he updates where the Canes fit in his picture. He grew up a UM fan and is friendly with Romello Brinson, Kahlil Brantley and Kam Kinchens.

Plus there's a closer look at the status of the No. 6 baseball team heading into the weekend series against North Dakota State.

And, as always, stay tuned today for any news that may come up.