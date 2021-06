Good Morning CaneSport 6.1.21

It's June 1, the day Manny Diaz and his staff have been waiting for.

Real recruiting can start again. Prospects can visit campus after a 15-month hiatus due to Covid-19 and they will with more than 25 expected at The U today for a massive BBQ for 2022 recruits. It's a star-studded guest list.

Publisher Gary Ferman takes an early look at what is in store over the next four weeks of recruiting

And here is a list of some of the players who will be on campus today.

