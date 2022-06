Good Morning CaneSport 6.1.22

First up this morning?

We have some recruiting news.

And it starts with today kicking off a huge month of June for the Canes. To that end we break down the anticipated visitors this month and where things stand.

Then we have a very interesting update on 5-star QB Dante Moore. The perception is the Canes aren't in very good shape with him. But is that really the case?

And then we also have an update with one of the June visitors who will be at UM twice ... and is in the Class of 2025. That's Miami Northwestern rising star Wilnerson Telemaque, so check out what he's saying in advance of his Cane trips.

Plus from yesterday afternoon we have an analysis of Mel Kiper's way too early mock NFL draft that lists Tyler Van Dyke going No. 12 overall. And we had a breakdown of several topics from Athletic Director Dan Radakovich as well as thoughts from Alonzo Highsmith as he's set for his first official day of work at UM today.

And, as always, stay tuned today for any news that may come up.