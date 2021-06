Good Morning CaneSport 6.10.21

When is the last time you can remember that a pair of five-star prospects were on Miami's campus the same weekend? Well that is the case coming up here in a couple of days with visits planned from DT Keithian "Bear" Alexander and the nation's top basketball player, Jalen Duren. For football and basketball this is obviously a big weekend with a lot of top football prospects also taking officials, and hoops will get an official visit from 4 star PF Malik Reneau as well while 2023 standout guard Marvel Allen will be on campus for the day Saturday. So stay locked into CaneSport for a fun weekend.