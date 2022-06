Good Morning CaneSport 6.10.22

First up this morning?

Check the front page for your recruiting news heading into a big official visit weekend.

We have an overview of the visitors and where they stand heading into their time in Coral Gables.

We also catch up with TE Reid Mikeska as he shares his thoughts with his official visit kicking off. And we do the same with another top TE prospect on campus, Jackson Carver. So be sure to check out what they are both talking about.

Plus from yesterday don't miss our update on OL Olaus Alinen returning for an unofficial visit off his official visit last weekend. And we also had some interesting topics discussed by AD Dan Radekovich. So check that out, too.

And, as always, stay tuned today for any news that may come up.