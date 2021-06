Good Morning CaneSport 6.14.21

Coming off a major official visit weekend the Canes will now be working to set up yet another big weekend on campus with expected visitors Andrew Chamblee, Khamauri Rogers, Nick Cull, Landon Ibieta, Wesley Bissainthe, Markeith Williams and Ja’Corey Thomas.

We also will be chasing down 5-star hoops prospect Jalen Duren as he wraps up his Cane visit.