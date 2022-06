Good Morning CaneSport 6.14.22

First up this morning?

Check the front page for a couple of new recruiting updates. The first is with OL Johnathan Cline, who looks ahead to his Cane official visit and updates where things stand with him as of now.

And there's also an update with Oklahoma DE Xadavien Sims, who landed a Miami offer last Monday and updates where the Canes fit into his picture.

We also have a neat story with Cane great Devin Hester taking his son to compete in Mario Cristobal's Ultimate Youth Camp on Sunday. Hester, who coaches his son's travel team, shares his thoughts on that experience and more.

From yesterday afternoon we also had an interesting update with Cane target Damon Wilson so be sure to check that out, too. And there was a closer look at where Miami's very interesting QB recruiting situation stands.

And, as always, stay tuned today for any news that may come up.