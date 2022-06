Good Morning CaneSport 6.16.22

First up this morning?

Well a lot of the news today was also the news from during the day yesterday. There was our update on JUCO WR Colbie Young, who is taking an official visit to Miami this weekend ... with a good chance he winds up a Cane.

And there was a lot of news from the Mario Cristobal Individual Camp at UM on Wednesday.

First up was our update with Andy Jean, who says after getting a chance to work one-on-one with Josh Gattis that the Canes are now his clear leader, and that it's a big lead. So don't miss that.

We also catch up with another high priority target who says the Canes widened their lead on Wednesday - RB Christopher Johnson, Jr. So check that out too.

Plus there was our wrapup of the camp, including an update on a re-offer going out to Sharif Denson and where he stands, the Washington twins coming on campus but saying they may take other visits, some former Canes on hand with family recruiting targets and more.

And this morning we have an update with Bobby Washington as he talks more about where things stand with him and some possible upcoming visits.

Plus, as always, stay tuned today for any news that may come up.