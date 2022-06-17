Good Morning CaneSport 6.17.22
Well, it's a big recruiting weekend ahead for the Miami Hurricanes, and we break it down with an analysis of what official visitors will be on campus, where they stand and the chances for UM heading into the time in Coral Gables. So be sure to check that out, and we also catch up with one of the key visitors to preview his weekend ... OT Logan Howland. So read that, too.
We also have an inside look at where things stand with key American Heritage 4-star target Damari Brown, so don't miss that, either. He was on campus this week.
And from yesterday we had the big news that another official visitor to add to the list is Georgia WR commitment Raymond Cottrell. Be sure to check that out.
And during the day we caught up with Tolbert Bain for his thoughts on where things stand with UM and his highly touted 4-star nephew, Rueben Bain, as well as what he sees ahead for the Cane program under Mario Cristobal.
Plus, as always, stay tuned today for any news that may come up.
TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES
Key targets set for Cane official visits this weekend
Mario Cristobal & Co. will have several key targets on campus this weekend for official visits.
4-star Damari Brown visited UM, coaches “trying to build relationship”
Damari Brown is a prime Cane target in this class, and we have your update on where things stand here.
OL excited for UM official visit this weekend, targets early July decision
OT Logan Howland is one of the official visitors this weekend, and he had UM atop his list after his last trip to Miami.
Georgia 4-star WR commit taking Cane official visit this weekend
UM will host Emory Williams teammate this weekend and hopes to sway the Georgia commit.
Inside look at Rueben Bain's recruitment ... and the Cristobal effect
We catch up with former Cane Tolbert Bain for his thoughts on his nephew, UM under Mario Cristobal and more.
Mario is Ferocious on the trail!!! ... Posted by canenok
I’m amazed at his relentless energy. He’s damn near possessed! And it’s affected the entire staff. I believe the fruits of this effort will be realized in the foreseeable future!
