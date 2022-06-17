Good Morning CaneSport 6.17.22

First up today?

Well, it's a big recruiting weekend ahead for the Miami Hurricanes, and we break it down with an analysis of what official visitors will be on campus, where they stand and the chances for UM heading into the time in Coral Gables. So be sure to check that out, and we also catch up with one of the key visitors to preview his weekend ... OT Logan Howland. So read that, too.

We also have an inside look at where things stand with key American Heritage 4-star target Damari Brown, so don't miss that, either. He was on campus this week.

And from yesterday we had the big news that another official visitor to add to the list is Georgia WR commitment Raymond Cottrell. Be sure to check that out.

And during the day we caught up with Tolbert Bain for his thoughts on where things stand with UM and his highly touted 4-star nephew, Rueben Bain, as well as what he sees ahead for the Cane program under Mario Cristobal.

Plus, as always, stay tuned today for any news that may come up.