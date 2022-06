Good Morning CaneSport 6.2.22

First up this morning?

Well, we have a very interesting update with Cane QB target Emory Williams. There's some mystery going on with his status, and we look to get to the bottom of it in interviews with Emory and his father. So don't miss that.

Plus we talk with Texas LB Derion Gullette, who put the Canes in his top 7 recently and plans to schedule a Cane official visit. So be sure to check out where he stands.

We also have an interesting look at how NIL deals are also something that can benefit fans ... we are talking about Cameo, which now has a couple of current Canes available to tape personal messages for your loved ones. We talk with Xavier Restrepo and his agent about him being part of it, break down former Canes on there and what it's all about.

From yesterday there also was the big news that Isaiah Wong is returning to the Canes, so you can read all about that as well.

And, as always, stay tuned today for any news that may come up, including feedback from the baseball team that will be on the site early this afternoon.