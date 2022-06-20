Good Morning CaneSport 6.20.22
WHAT’S UP TODAY
The news of this morning is very much the news of the weekend, when UM hosted a slew of talented official visitors and there was a ton of news.
First up was the big commitment from TE Reid Mikeska, who adds another talented player to the class. And that came on the heels of the commitment from JUCO WR Colbie Young, who detailed how he expects to be used at Miami.
Plus we had plenty of updates on the other official visitors from the weekend, including 5-star Jayden Wayne. You don't want to miss what he's saying. And we also caught up with Darron Reed as well as Logan Howland and caught up with John Walker for his thoughts. And we are monitoring the situation with QB Emory Williams and his good friend/teammate Raymond Cottrell (WR UGA commit) as they ponder where things stand off their Cane OVs.
So be sure to read all of that.
Plus from over the weekend we had an update on Kohl's Kicking No. 1 rated PK Abram Murray visiting UM and landing his first offer from the Canes. So be sure to read that as well.
And this morning we have an update on Michigan State commit Jaylon Braxton and where he stands heading into his UM official visit, and it's quite an OV list.
Plus, as always, stay tuned today for any news that may come up.
TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES
Oklahoma State commit joins major talent OV weekend list, has UM connection
This 4-star CB is a Michigan State commit, but the Canes have been recruiting him and he plans to be on campus.
Mikeska commits to UM in huge pickup
Miami's landed a huge pickup in former Clemson TE commit Reid Mikeska. Read on.
JUCO WR Colbie Young commits, to enroll for Summer B: "I'm ready to work"
Scranton (Pa.) Lackawanna Junior College Class of 2022 WR Colbie Young has committed to UM. Read on.
5-star Jayden Wayne "loved it" on UM OV, time here helped Miami's chances
5-star DE Jayden Wayne departed for the airport late Sunday morning and gave UM high marks. Don't miss this update.
Canes “up there” with 4-star DT John Walker off official visit
CaneSport catches up with DT John Walker for his thoughts coming off his Cane official visit.
Inside Look: Latest with key visitors Emory Williams and Raymond Cottrell
The Miami Hurricanes hosted QB Emory Williams and WR Raymond Cottrell (a Georgia commitments) for official visits this past weekend, and we have your insight on where things go from here with the Milton (Fla.) High teammates.
Darron Reed: Cane OV "helped Miami move up with me a lot"
Columbus (Ga.) Carver High School DL Darron Reed took his Miami Hurricanes official visit this weekend. The upshot of it? Read on.
Howland off UM OV: "Miami's going to be special program for years to come"
OT Logan Howland took his Cane official visit this weekend and shares his thoughts.
PK lands first offer from Miami Hurricanes: "I was super excited"
The top-rated kicker in the Class of 2024 per Kohl's kicking has landed a Cane offer.
IMO - There is good chance we go 10-2 or even better if we improve or replace these 5 items for 22 ... Posted by RIDSY
1. Significant improvement in GAME day preparation by our staff & halftime adjustments
2. Significant improvement in short -yardage situation in the run games by having more powerful backs at our disposal; better oline push and better scheme by OC
3. Get same play by our TE and RB's in the passing game as last year, and have at least two wide receivers between smith, xestrepo, george, ladson and brinson or whomever- that can give us consistent playing making at wr spot. Do not have to same production as rambo and harley, but withing close range, since we probably rely on te's more and rb's in passing game.
4. Defense significantly improves tackling and run gap discipline
5. Significantly improve pass rush from DE's
if everything else stays same i believe we can get at least 10 wins during regular season.
