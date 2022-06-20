Good Morning CaneSport 6.20.22

The news of this morning is very much the news of the weekend, when UM hosted a slew of talented official visitors and there was a ton of news.

First up was the big commitment from TE Reid Mikeska, who adds another talented player to the class. And that came on the heels of the commitment from JUCO WR Colbie Young, who detailed how he expects to be used at Miami.

Plus we had plenty of updates on the other official visitors from the weekend, including 5-star Jayden Wayne. You don't want to miss what he's saying. And we also caught up with Darron Reed as well as Logan Howland and caught up with John Walker for his thoughts. And we are monitoring the situation with QB Emory Williams and his good friend/teammate Raymond Cottrell (WR UGA commit) as they ponder where things stand off their Cane OVs.

So be sure to read all of that.

Plus from over the weekend we had an update on Kohl's Kicking No. 1 rated PK Abram Murray visiting UM and landing his first offer from the Canes. So be sure to read that as well.

And this morning we have an update on Michigan State commit Jaylon Braxton and where he stands heading into his UM official visit, and it's quite an OV list.

Plus, as always, stay tuned today for any news that may come up.