Good Morning CaneSport 6.21.21

The Miami Hurricanes just wrapped up an exciting recruiting weekend that included Khamauri Rogers' commitment and coaches celebrating by jumping into the ocean with their clothes on. Now on tap? Well, the Henderson twins began their official visit yesterday and Markeith Williams' official visit was pushed back to today. And obviously this coming weekend will be huge with more official visitors and a little something called Paradise Camp.

UM will look to close the month with a bang before the dead period hits a week from today.